Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start locked in

The Aussie series has made little secret of its plans to make use of the longer December days and push the finish of the 2021 Great Race into a prime time slot.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer confirmed recently that free-to-air broadcaster Seven had agreed to push its evening news broadcast back to make way for the race finish.

The series has now formally confirmed that the race will start at 12:15pm.

As usual track action for Supercars will kick off on Thursday, however the six hour-long practice sessions have this year been divided equally across Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Three of those sessions, one each day, will be for additional drivers only.

Qualifying will take place at 4:35pm on the Friday and the Top 10 Shootout at 5:05 on Saturday.

2021 Bathurst 1000 full schedule

All times AEDT (GMT +11)

Tuesday November 30

8:55-9:15 V8 SuperUtes – Practice

9:25-9:45 Touring Car Masters – Practice

10:00-10:40 Australian GT – Practice 1

10:55-11:25 TCR Australia – Practice 1

11:35-11:55 Trans Am – Practice 1

12:05-12:25 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

12:35-12:55 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

13:10-13:50 Australian GT – Practice 2

14:00-14:30 S5000 – Practice 1

14:45-15:15 TCR – Practice 2

15:25-15:45 Trans Am – Practice 2

15:55- 16:15 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

16:25-16:50 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

Wednesday December 1



8:30- 8:50 Toyota 86 – Practice 1

9:00-9:30 S5000 – Practice 2

9:40-10:10 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

10:25-11:05 Dunlop Series – Practice 1

11:20-11:45 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

11:55-12:15 Australian GT – Qualifying 1

12:20-12:40 Australian GT – Qualifying 2

12:50-13:10 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

13:20-13:40 Trans Am – Qualifying

13:50-14:10 Toyota 86 – Practice 2

14:20-14:40 S5000 – Qualifying

14:50-15:20 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

15:30-15:50 TCR Australia – Qualifying 1

15:55-16:05 TCR Australia – Qualifying 2

16:15-16:55 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

17:10-17:50 Trans Am – Race 1

Thursday December 2

8:25-8:45 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

8:55-9:20 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

9:30- 9:50 Super2/Super3 Qualifying (Race 1)

10:00-11:00 Supercars – Practice 1

11:15-12:15 Australian GT – Race 1

12:25-12:50 Trans Am – Race 2

13:00-13:25 S5000 – Race 1

13:35-14:25 TCR Australia – Race 1

14:35-14:55 Toyota 86 – Qualifying

15:05-15:25 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying (Race 2)

15:40-16:00 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

16:15-17:15 Supercars – Practice 2 (Additional Drivers)

Friday December 3

8:20-8:45 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

8:55-9:55 Australian GT – Race 2

10:05-10:30 S5000 – Race 2

10:45-11:45 Supercars – Practice 3 (Additional Drivers)

12:00-12:20 Toyota 86 – Race 1

12:30-13:20 TCR Australia – Race 2

13:35-14:35 Supercars – Practice 4

14:50-15:15 Carrera Cup – Race 1

15:30-16:15 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

16:35-17:15 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday December 4

9:05-9:30 Trans Am – Race 3

9:40-10:00 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4

10:15-11:15 Supercars – Practice 5 (Additional Drivers)

11:35-12:00 S5000 – Race 3

12:15-13:15 Supercars – Practice 6

13:30-13:50 Toyota 86 – Race 2

14:00-14:50 TCR – Race 3

15:05-15:45 Carrera Cup – Race 2

16:00-16:46 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

17:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday December 5

8:40-9:00 Toyota 86 – Race 3

9:15-9:35 Supercars – Warm Up

10:15-10:40 S5000 – Race 4

10:50-11:15 Carrera Cup – Race 3

12:15 Supercars – Bathurst 1000