Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Supercars News

Le Brocq signs multi-year Matt Stone Racing deal

By:

Jack Le Brocq will join Matt Stone Racing for the 2022 Supercars season on a multi-year deal.

Le Brocq signs multi-year Matt Stone Racing deal

As already confirmed, Le Brocq's two-season stint at Tickford Racing will come to an end this December before the race winner effectively trades places with current MSR driver Jake Kostecki.

Le Brocq will team up with returning MSR driver Todd Hazelwood, currently at Brad Jones Racing, in a new-look line-up for the Queensland-based squad.

“We are really pleased to have Jack joining MSR for the next few years," said MSR boss Matt Stone.

"For us Jack was the perfect choice. We know how good he is from the many battles we’ve had with him in the past and look forward to him contributing to our push to move up the grid.

“Jack beat the likes of Anton De Pasquale and Matt Campbell when he won the Australian Formula Ford Championship, and he was a fierce competitor against us with Todd in Super2. We know his best is yet to come in Supercars.”

Le Brocq added that he'll be targeting Top 10s and podiums once he joins MSR.

“MSR are racers, pure and simple,” he said.

“The team has made great progress toward the front of the field over the past couple of seasons, so I am very pleased to now have the opportunity to join them and contribute to that progression.

"With the team's capabilities and its competitive machinery across all levels of Supercars, I see no reason why we won't be regulars in the Top 10 and aiming for podiums and better.

"I have learned a lot these past two seasons [with Tickford], so I am looking forward to putting that into practice.”

Le Brocq is currently in his fourth full main game season, having debuted with the back-marking Tekno Autosports squad back in 2018.

He moved to Tickford in 2020 and enjoyed a promising first season in Campbellfield, banking a maiden win at Sydney Motorsport Park.

However his 2021 campaign hasn't been as convincing, Le Brocq too often lacking the pace of teammates Cam Waters and James Courtney.

Le Brocq's MSR deal leaves just three seats yet to be formally confirmed. Two are at Brad Jones Racing and are set to go to Macauley Jones and Jack Smith, while the second Kelly Grove Racing seat will go to young Kiwi Matt Payne if the team's application for a Superlicence exemption is granted

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

