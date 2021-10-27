Le Brocq signs multi-year Matt Stone Racing deal

As already confirmed, Le Brocq's two-season stint at Tickford Racing will come to an end this December before the race winner effectively trades places with current MSR driver Jake Kostecki.

Le Brocq will team up with returning MSR driver Todd Hazelwood, currently at Brad Jones Racing, in a new-look line-up for the Queensland-based squad.

“We are really pleased to have Jack joining MSR for the next few years," said MSR boss Matt Stone.

"For us Jack was the perfect choice. We know how good he is from the many battles we’ve had with him in the past and look forward to him contributing to our push to move up the grid.

“Jack beat the likes of Anton De Pasquale and Matt Campbell when he won the Australian Formula Ford Championship, and he was a fierce competitor against us with Todd in Super2. We know his best is yet to come in Supercars.”

Le Brocq added that he'll be targeting Top 10s and podiums once he joins MSR.

“MSR are racers, pure and simple,” he said.

“The team has made great progress toward the front of the field over the past couple of seasons, so I am very pleased to now have the opportunity to join them and contribute to that progression.

"With the team's capabilities and its competitive machinery across all levels of Supercars, I see no reason why we won't be regulars in the Top 10 and aiming for podiums and better.

"I have learned a lot these past two seasons [with Tickford], so I am looking forward to putting that into practice.”

Le Brocq is currently in his fourth full main game season, having debuted with the back-marking Tekno Autosports squad back in 2018.

He moved to Tickford in 2020 and enjoyed a promising first season in Campbellfield, banking a maiden win at Sydney Motorsport Park.

However his 2021 campaign hasn't been as convincing, Le Brocq too often lacking the pace of teammates Cam Waters and James Courtney.

Le Brocq's MSR deal leaves just three seats yet to be formally confirmed. Two are at Brad Jones Racing and are set to go to Macauley Jones and Jack Smith, while the second Kelly Grove Racing seat will go to young Kiwi Matt Payne if the team's application for a Superlicence exemption is granted.