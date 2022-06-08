More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round

Listen to this article

The Darwin Triple Crown will officially carry the Indigenous Round tag this year, following the lead of the Australian Football League and National Rugby League.

As part of the celebration of Australia's Indigenous history, teams are required by the regulations sport a First Nations-inspired livery.

In recent days both Brad Jones Racing and Grove Racing have pulled the covers off their Darwin liveries.

BJR spearhead Andre Heimgartner will carry artwork from Jedess Hudson, an Indigenous artist from Cairns. Named Lava Lines, the art is inspired by the Undara Lava Tubes.

“The Undara Lava Tubes are situated on Ewamian country, which contain the remains of the Earth’s longest flow of lava originating from a single volcano. Volcanic activity formed these tubes over 190,000 years ago," she explained.

“The red and orange represents the journey lines as the lava travels and flows across the land. Each lava tube varies in length, size, and dimension with its own unique story. The dots embody the lava imprint within the tubes and the Lava flow contain powerful energy – the natural embodiment of the products that [Heimgartner's major sponsor] R&J Batteries are known for today.”

Hudson also designed Macauley Jones' livery for the Triple Crown using artwork inspired by the traditional use of fire.

“Traditionally, fire has been used as a tool for managing country for countless generations,” she added.

“The artwork on Macauley’s car is called 'Biri (Fire) Circles'. Fire is an integral part of life. It allows the land to regenerate, germinate seeds and clears the undergrowth of the land. This makes way for new ground to grow and ensures wildlife have fresh food to feast on.

"Biri can leave such devastation but is very much needed and symbolic in our own cycles of life.”

Grove Racing has also unveiled its Indigenous look for its two Penrite-backed cars featuring artwork designed by Darwin-born artist and Melbourne Indigenous Transition School Boarding House Manager Lorraine Kabbindi White.

The livery is based on art from Kabbindi called 'The First Bees' and 'Freshwater Mermaids'.

The look won't just feature on the two Grove Mustangs but also the Penrite-backed Honda campaigned by Troy Herfoss in the Australian Superbike Championship.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the team at Penrite Racing for this year’s Indigenous Round," said MTIS executive director Edward Tudor.

"It is very special to be celebrating our wonderful students, their communities and their cultures while racing on Larrakia Country. The generosity the Penrite team have shown MITS and our students has been greatly appreciated.”

The Darwin Triple Crown will take place on June 17-19.