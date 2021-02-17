Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Lockdown relief for Supercars opener

shares
comments
Lockdown relief for Supercars opener
By:

The Supercars season-opener is poised to go ahead as planned as Victoria emerges from its snap lockdown.

Victoria was plunged back into lockdown late last week to help contain a COVID-19 outbreak linked to hotel quarantine.

With six teams based in Melbourne, the five-day shutdown forced the Winton test to be postponed to this Friday, and cast doubt over whether the season-opening Mount Panorama 500 would go ahead later this month as planned.

But, after a nervous few days, the outbreak looks to have been contained and Victoria is set to open up at midnight tonight.

That means Friday's Winton test can go ahead, and, barring a change in circumstances, the Melbourne teams will then be able to cross the New South Wales border for the Mount Panorama 500 at the end of the month.

The green light in Victoria is also welcome news for the second round of the 2021 Supercars season, currently scheduled to take place at Sandown in Melbourne on March 20-21.

It will also open the door for the second round of the TCR/S5000 seasons at Phillip Island to go ahead on its new March 12-14 date.

That event was meant originally scheduled for this weekend but was pushed back due to the lockdown.

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds

Previous article

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NHRA

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

4h
2
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

3
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
Lockdown relief for Supercars opener
Supercars

Lockdown relief for Supercars opener

1m
Yates to miss two Supercars rounds
Supercars

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds

Feb 16, 2021
Premat secures Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars

Premat secures Bathurst 1000 return

Feb 15, 2021
Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover
Supercars

Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover

Feb 14, 2021
Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021
Supercars

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021

Feb 13, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCR Australia / Breaking news

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds
Supercars / Breaking news

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

John Force Racing confirms its return to action
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Gary DeHart Returns to Hendrick
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Gary DeHart Returns to Hendrick

Promoted: The dark art of IndyCar strategy
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Promoted: The dark art of IndyCar strategy

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer

Latest news

Lockdown relief for Supercars opener
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Lockdown relief for Supercars opener

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds

Premat secures Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Premat secures Bathurst 1000 return

Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.