Supercars / The Bend News

Lowndes makes 20-year Triple Eight commitment

Craig Lowndes has signed a two-year contract extension with Triple Eight that will take his tenure with the Supercars powerhouse to 20 years.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

The Supercars legend joined Triple Eight in 2005 as the first big signing for the ambitious Roland Dane-run squad.

He played a critical role in the team's evolution into powerhouse squad, winning 58 races, including six Bathurst 1000 crowns, along the way.

While his full-time deal with T8 ended at the conclusion of the 2018 season, he has continued with the team as an enduro driver ever since.

These days he heads up the squad's wildcard programme and will partner Zane Goddard at the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

He has now committed to the next two endurance seasons with Triple Eight which will extend his time at T8 to 2025 – a two-decade milestone.

The deal coincides with Supercheap Auto extending its T8 backing.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be continuing my racing career with Triple Eight for the next two years and I’m excited to reach a 20-year milestone with the team in 2024," Lowndes said.

“I’ve shared some amazing moments with Triple Eight over the past 18-and-a-half years, and I want to thank Jamie [Whincup], Jess [Dane] and the team for wanting to extend this successful partnership. It’s crazy to think we’ll be celebrating two decades together next year!

“When I retired from full time racing at the end of 2018, I always said that I wanted to continue to stay involved by fostering the next generation of Supercars racers, which I’ve been fortunate enough to do through the team’s wildcard programme.

"It’s something that I find both professionally and personally rewarding and a way I can give back to the sport that has been such a big part of my life.

“For now, I’m really looking forward to the upcoming enduro season alongside Zane Goddard and can’t wait to hit the track for our upcoming test days in preparation for the Sandown 500 in September.”

Whincup, Lowndes' former teammate and now managing director of T8, reiterated that the team wouldn't the powerhouse it is without Lowndes.

“Lowndesy is obviously a huge part of Triple Eight’s DNA, and for him to continue his legacy with the team into a 20th year and beyond is truly remarkable," said Whincup.

“I’ve personally shared so many memories with Craig, highlighted by our Bathurst 1000 three-peat which I’ll cherish forever. We wouldn’t be where we are now without his contribution to the team and the sport as a whole.

“Lowndesy’s worth is just as valuable off the track as it is on it. His mentorship of the youth in our sport, as we’ve seen from the success of our Supercheap Auto Racing wildcard programme over the past two years, has been unbelievable.

"For these young guns to have someone of Lowndesy’s calibre by their side sharing his race craft and experience is something they can only dream of.”

