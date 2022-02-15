Tickets Subscribe
All
Supercars / Grove Racing driver announcement News
Supercars / Grove Racing driver announcement News

Matt Stone Racing unveils two Truck Assist cars

Matt Stone Racing has unveiled a pair of Truck Assist-backed cars for new signings Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood.

Matt Stone Racing unveils two Truck Assist cars
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The pair will both run Truck Assist colours for the 2022 Supercars season, building on existing relationships between the brand, Le Brocq and MSR.

Le Brocq has raced in Truck Assist colours since 2018 when he made his main game debut with Tekno Autosports.

The backing followed him to Tickford Racing in 2020, although was initially farmed out to Lee Holdsworth's entry while Le Brocq ran under the Supercheap Auto banner.

Le Brocq and Truck Assist were then reunited for the 2021 season.

MSR, meanwhile, has enjoyed backing from Truck Assist's parent company NTI in recent seasons.

“Growing our relationship with Truck Assist Racing and NTI into a two-car programme gives us a great base to move forward and grow the performance of the team,” said MSR owner Matt Stone.

“We are greatly pleased that all our partners are staying onboard and stepping up to a much bigger multi-year programme that we are putting together.”

Truck Assist general manager Alan Hasted added: “We’re excited to see MSR and Truck Assist back in action, together for another season.

"The cars look amazing, and the orange and grey colour scheme will come alive on track,”

“On the back of 2021, we anticipate 2022 to be a stellar year for the team and race fans alike, now that opportunities to travel, and for people to gather, are opening up again.”

Le Brocq and Hazelwood will cut their first laps in the MSR Holdens at the pre-season Supercars test at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday.

For Le Brocq it will mark his first time working with the team, while for Hazelwood it will be a reunion after his two-year stint at Brad Jones Racing.

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
