Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted
Supercars News

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future

By:

Newly-crowned Gold Star winner Joey Mawson is keen on a future in Supercars as he looks to re-settle on Australian soil.

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future

Mawson returned to his native Australia earlier this year following a six-year stint competing in Europe.

That included a sensational ADAC Formula 4 season in 2016 when he beat now-Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher to the title.

He wasted little time adding a second major career title to his CV after coming home, the 25-year-old triumphing in the rapid-fire 2021 S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship.

He sealed the coveted Gold Star in dramatic fashion at Sydney Motorsport Park on Sunday after surviving a hair-raising excursion at the first corner.

With no plans to return to Europe, Mawson is now looking for career opportunities in Australia.

That means a Supercars switch is likely to be on the cards, Mawson admitting that the touring car series is his only shot at making a living from racing down under.

"I do enjoy single-seaters, that's where my heart is at," Mawson told Motorsport.com.

"But if you want to earn a proper wage and have a proper professional career in motorsport in Australia, Supercars is the way to go.

The timing could be just right too, with Supercars poised to introduce a new set of technical regulations next season.

That may help slightly level the playing field for newcomers going up against career Supercars racers.

"It's such a unique car, I've heard it's not easy to just jump in one," added Mawson. "Particularly when you're up against guys like Shane van Gisbergen who are so used to the car.

"But I'd love to drive one. The closest I've been is a Cup Car. I haven't had any offers yet."

In the meantime Mawson says he'll be working on a deal for the 2021/2022 S5000 season as he looks to add his name to the list of Gold Star winners – which includes the likes of John Bowe, Mark Skaife, Scott Dixon and Will Power – for a second time.

"At this stage Plan A is to return for a second season in S5000," he added.

"We're interested in going again for Season 2 so in the next months we'll be going into negotiations to make that all happen.

"It would be amazing to try and do the back-to-back and join people like Skaifey that have done that in the Gold Star. At this stage of my career I'm definitely happy to be staying home here in Australia."

The 2021/2022 season will S5000's first as a 'summer series', the first part of the calendar headlined by a triple-header of high profile events – the Australian Grand Prix, the Bathurst International and the Gold Coast 500 – in November and December.

shares
comments
Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

Previous article

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Other open wheel
Drivers Joey Mawson
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

18h
2
IndyCar

Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin

10h
3
Supercars

Supercars driver Randle diagnosed with cancer

4
MotoGP

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

5
IndyCar

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies

Latest news
Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future
SUPC

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future

1h
Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted
Video Inside
SUPC

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

May 4, 2021
The Bend to inherit Adelaide 500 gear
SUPC

The Bend to inherit Adelaide 500 gear

May 2, 2021
How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books
SUPC

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books

Apr 29, 2021
Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Australia

Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car

Apr 27, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted 00:36
Supercars
21h

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

Supershots Tasmania 01:33
Supercars
Apr 22, 2021

Supershots Tasmania

Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track
General

Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted
Video Inside
Supercars

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Joey Mawson
Tasmania S5000: Mawson wins season opener
Other open wheel

Tasmania S5000: Mawson wins season opener

Mawson completes S5000 grid after quarantine dash
Other open wheel

Mawson completes S5000 grid after quarantine dash

Mawson joins Arden for GP3 move
FIA F3

Mawson joins Arden for GP3 move

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin
IndyCar IndyCar

Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin

Supercars driver Randle diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars

Supercars driver Randle diagnosed with cancer

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies
IndyCar IndyCar

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser dies

Wolff: "Exceptional" displays now Hamilton's standard in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Exceptional" displays now Hamilton's standard in F1

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli reveals tyre compound choices for F1 2021

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Latest news

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future
Supercars Supercars

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

The Bend to inherit Adelaide 500 gear
Supercars Supercars

The Bend to inherit Adelaide 500 gear

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books
Supercars Supercars

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.