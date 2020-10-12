Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin's gift to Dick Johnson

shares
comments
Slider
List

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet
1/5

Photo by: Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet
2/5

Photo by: Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet
3/5

Photo by: Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet
4/5

Photo by: Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet

Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Bathurst 1000 helmet
5/5

Photo by: Scott McLaughlin

By:

Scott McLaughlin will pay tribute to Dick Johnson with a one-off helmet design at the Bathurst 1000, before gifting the helmet to the racing legend after the Great Race.

The Kiwi will swap his traditional yellow helmet design for blue next weekend to celebrate four decades of Dick Johnson Racing.

The colour is a nod to Johnson's famous Tru-Blu Falcon, with artwork featuring the car itself, trophies to celebrated the team's titles and Bathurst crowns, and the famous #17 number plate.

“It’s a massive tribute to DJ and what he has built as a team," McLaughlin told the official Supercars website.

“My helmets are traditionally pretty yellow so it’s completely different to what we’ve had.

“It’s based completely off DJ and that car, it’s so famous in Australian history really. At the end of the race I’m going to sign it and give it to DJ as a bit of a gift for the 40-year anniversary.

“I take a lot of privilege in driving the #17 and I think he loves me driving it.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s cool, just something to thank him for the opportunity and to carry on.”

McLaughlin joined what's now known as DJR Team Penske for the 2017 season, and has added three titles to the squad's total haul of 10.

He's also contributed a Bathurst 1000 victory after winning last year's Great Race alongside Alex Premat.

Whether McLaughlin will be a DJRTP driver beyond this season, however, is not yet confirmed, with speculation rife that a full-time IndyCar switch beckons.

He'll make his debut in the US series in St. Pete just a week after Bathurst.

Bathurst celebration for Supercars medal winner

Previous article

Bathurst celebration for Supercars medal winner
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Allmendinger wins chaotic, soaked Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Allmendinger wins chaotic, soaked Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Kyle Busch knocked out of NASCAR playoffs in "terrible year"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch knocked out of NASCAR playoffs in "terrible year"

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move

Latest news

McLaughlin's gift to Dick Johnson
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin's gift to Dick Johnson

Bathurst celebration for Supercars medal winner
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst celebration for Supercars medal winner

GRM announces replacement driver for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

GRM announces replacement driver for Bathurst

GRM drops Bathurst Wildcard appeal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

GRM drops Bathurst Wildcard appeal

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger wins chaotic, soaked Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval

5
NASCAR Cup

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Latest news

McLaughlin's gift to Dick Johnson
Supercars

McLaughlin's gift to Dick Johnson

Bathurst celebration for Supercars medal winner
Supercars

Bathurst celebration for Supercars medal winner

GRM announces replacement driver for Bathurst
Supercars

GRM announces replacement driver for Bathurst

GRM drops Bathurst Wildcard appeal
Supercars

GRM drops Bathurst Wildcard appeal

Davison eyeing race-winning return in 2021
Supercars

Davison eyeing race-winning return in 2021

Latest videos

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.