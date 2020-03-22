Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin signs with Esports squad

By:
Mar 22, 2020, 12:38 AM

Two-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has signed with professional sim racing squad Apex Racing Team.

The DJR Team Penske driver, already a keen sim racer, has amped up his Esports activities amid the pandemic-induced break in real-world motorsport.

That includes signing on with pro squad Apex Racing Team, along with sim racer and commentator Jonathan Simon and reigning USF2000 champion Braden Eves.

Read Also:

McLaughlin has also been named as part of Team Penske's line-up for the IndyCar Eseries, and is expected to be part of the 10-round Supercars Eseries that will kick off next month.

It is expected all regular Supercars drivers will be encouraged to take part in the official sim racing series, with category officials meeting with teams last week to work on the details.

The Supercars season proper has been delayed until at least June

Series Supercars , Gaming
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Andrew van Leeuwen

