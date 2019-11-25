Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Newcastle / Breaking news

McLaughlin calls on drivers: "We can be better role models"

shares
comments
McLaughlin calls on drivers: "We can be better role models"
By:
Nov 25, 2019, 12:21 AM

Scott McLaughlin has challenged Supercars drivers to be "better role models" next season, after the season finale in Newcastle was overshadowed by off-track tension.

McLaughlin was officially declared the 2019 Supercars champion on Sunday evening, having come into the final round mathematically unbeatable.

But while his second consecutive title was already beyond doubt, there was plenty of drama across the Newcastle weekend as the fall-out for a controversial Bathurst 1000 continues – including a public spat with Scott Pye on Instagram and an alleged run-in with rivals during a drivers' briefing.

Reflecting on a turbulent end to a wildly-successful season, McLaughlin admits its taken its toll on both himself and his family.

He's also called on the wider Supercars driver group to have a "better perspective" next season and become stronger role models for young athletes.

“It’s been hard for me because Mum and Dad, [fiancé] Karly and my sister, they probably feel the pain more than I do and that’s not on,” he said.

“For me, I feel like we did a really good job, I feel like I drove the best I ever have but sometimes you can’t win with some people and you have just got to accept that.

“Unfortunately it is how it is in this sport – you just get used to it, but I just hope next year that all of us come into the sport with a better perspective.

“I feel like we can be better role models.

“Banter is great, we all do it, but I just hope we can come with a better perspective and just be professional for not only our sport and the younger drivers coming through, but also for other sports and athletes around the world.”

Read Also:

McLaughlin added that there has been an upside to the "hardest weeks" of his career: "For me as a person it has probably made me stronger, I guess.

“The last three weeks or four weeks, especially probably this week, it has been one of the hardest of my career just off-track-wise.

“But I’m proud of getting through it and the person that I have become through it and tried to stay, and that’s the main thing.”

As much as he's looking forward to a break off the back of a difficult finish to the season, McLaughlin says he's already got on eye on fighting for a third straight title in 2020.

“I think you go through peaks and troughs throughout any championship year," he said.

“When you are winning, you are disappointing people, it’s just how it goes.

“For me, I’m definitely looking forward to the break more so because I’m getting married – but also I’m just excited to come back stronger next year.

“I think we can continue this trend and be right at the front again but sure, there’s going to be other people coming to the front especially with the shocks change and that sort of stuff.

"It’s going to be different."

Next article
Slade confirms Brad Jones Racing exit

Previous article

Slade confirms Brad Jones Racing exit
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Newcastle
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Vintage

Motorsports Hall of Fame announces 2001 inductees

2
Super Formula

Red Bull drops Ticktum from junior programme

3
Score

Primm: Jones Motorsports event report

4
NASCAR Truck

Chandler Smith on NASCAR Truck debut: "Look where I am now"

5
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez: "I never felt I had everything to win" at JGR

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

McLaughlin calls on drivers: "We can be better role models"
VASC

McLaughlin calls on drivers: "We can be better role models"

Slade confirms Brad Jones Racing exit
VASC

Slade confirms Brad Jones Racing exit

Stanaway says he may never race again
VASC

Stanaway says he may never race again

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup wins, Penske seals teams' title
VASC

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup wins, Penske seals teams' title

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer released
VASC

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer released

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.