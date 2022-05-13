Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst News

McLaughlin won't return for the Bathurst 1000

Scott McLaughlin won't race in this year's Bathurst 1000 with Dick Johnson Racing confirming Tony D'Alberto and Alex Davison as its co-drivers.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
McLaughlin won't return for the Bathurst 1000
Listen to this article

The Supercars champ-turned IndyCar star was planning to return to the Great Race with DJR this year after a deal to drive for the team last year was scuppered by border complications.

However a 2022 Bathurst start for McLaughlin is now off the table, with DJR confirming that D'Alberto and Davison will return to make for an unchanged line-up.

As was the case last year D'Alberto will partner Anton De Pasquale in the #11 while the Davison brothers, Will and Alex, share the #17.

“To have Tony and Alex co-driving with us again in the Great Race, the Repco Bathurst 1000, is exciting for the Shell V-Power Racing Team after their excellent results in 2021, with a just-missed podium," said DJR boss Ryan Story.

“Both were among the fastest co-drivers during the race last year and I know we’ll see that pace again this year.

"They are great members of our team and really do fit in well with not only all of our staff, but also with our partners, and embraced by all our wonderful and passionate supporters."

For D'Alberto this will be a seventh consecutive Bathurst 1000 start for the team.

“I’m very excited to be Anton’s co-driver at the Repco Bathurst 1000 and build on the relationship and momentum we had in last year’s race," said D'Alberto.

"Anton, Will and the team are showing their speed again with their on-track performances so far this year and it’s exciting to be part of one of the teams to beat.

“I love working with the entire team, they’re a fantastic group of people and I’m excited to be part of the Shell V-Power Racing Team family for the seventh season."

Davison, meanwhile, returns having been signed last year as a late replacement for McLaughlin.

“I’m elated to return as Will’s co-driver for this year’s Bathurst 1000 and continue building on the performance we had in 2021," he said.

"It’s an amazing opportunity to race in the iconic Shell V-Power colours and for such an iconic race team in DJR.

“I can’t wait to get to the Mountain and bid for the Bathurst 1000 title."

The Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-9.

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van der Linde stars in evening practice
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van der Linde stars in evening practice

Finke responds to death with spectator restrictions
Offroad

Finke responds to death with spectator restrictions

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Scott McLaughlin
Scott McLaughlin
How Supercars legend McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
IndyCar

How Supercars legend McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start
IndyCar

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime
Supercars

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
