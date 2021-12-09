Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Mostert adds condition to Monza offer

By:

Chaz Mostert and Zak Brown have agreed to terms for Mostert’s reward for winning the Bathurst 1000.

Mostert adds condition to Monza offer

Brown, a co-owner of the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars team, yesterday made a public offer to Mostert to drive the ex-Alan Moffat Chevrolet Monza sports sedan that’s in his extensive car collection.

The offer was made a reward for Mostert and Lee Holdsworth winning the Bathurst 1000 for WAU, similar to how Brown let Daniel Ricciardo drive his ex-Dale Earnhardt NASCAR after winning the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year.

The idea actually started with Mostert, who flagged it during the post-Great Race press conference on Sunday evening.

Allan Moffat’s son James Moffat, who finished second at Bathurst, made the initial suggestion of the Monza.

Mostert responded to Brown’s offer earlier today, adding a condition to the retrospective bet.

“Sounds like a plan but I want to sweeten the deal, he wrote on Twitter.

“I also want my great friend [James Moffat] to have a steer cause I reckon driving an amazing piece of history that your dad had made would be an unreal moment.”

Brown quickly responded with, “we have a deal” and a handshake emoji.

Mostert and Moffat were rivals in this year’s Great Race, but were co-drivers back in 2018 and 2019, their best result a fourth in the first of those appearances.

 
Supercars confirms CEO Seamer's resignation
Supercars confirms CEO Seamer's resignation
Supercars

Supercars

Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars' Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
