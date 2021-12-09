Mostert adds condition to Monza offer

Brown, a co-owner of the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars team, yesterday made a public offer to Mostert to drive the ex-Alan Moffat Chevrolet Monza sports sedan that’s in his extensive car collection.

The offer was made a reward for Mostert and Lee Holdsworth winning the Bathurst 1000 for WAU, similar to how Brown let Daniel Ricciardo drive his ex-Dale Earnhardt NASCAR after winning the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year.

The idea actually started with Mostert, who flagged it during the post-Great Race press conference on Sunday evening.

Allan Moffat’s son James Moffat, who finished second at Bathurst, made the initial suggestion of the Monza.

Mostert responded to Brown’s offer earlier today, adding a condition to the retrospective bet.

“Sounds like a plan but I want to sweeten the deal, he wrote on Twitter.

“I also want my great friend [James Moffat] to have a steer cause I reckon driving an amazing piece of history that your dad had made would be an unreal moment.”

Brown quickly responded with, “we have a deal” and a handshake emoji.

Mostert and Moffat were rivals in this year’s Great Race, but were co-drivers back in 2018 and 2019, their best result a fourth in the first of those appearances.