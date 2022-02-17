Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden

Listen to this article

Optus will take over the naming rights role for the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry alongside Mobil 1 for the 2022 season.

The naming rights deal is the extension of a relationship between the telco and WAU that started in a minor backing role last year.

The unveiling of Mostert's car completes WAU's 2022 livery line-up, the covers having come off Nick Percat's Truck Assist car yesterday.

“It’s awesome to finally show off the wheels for 2022, the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 looks amazing," said Mostert.

“Of course, having Mobil 1 on the bonnet is iconic and it is a brand I’m really proud to represent, but also to now have Optus alongside them is really cool.

"We started an awesome relationship last year, and I’m looking forward to 'saying yes' more than ever this year.

"The really cool thing about Walkinshaw Andretti United is how big of a family it is, including our entire partner group – their support and loyalty is incredible. It’s amazing to see the long term relationships like Morris, PPG and of course Mobil 1; I’m really proud to represent them all this year.

“Can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 now, and get the year underway.”

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart welcomed Optus to the team as a major partner.

“We are delighted to reveal the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 to the world. The iconic Mobil 1 on a white bonnet, and then the Optus on the sides of the car really make it a standout, and I’m sure fans will agree," he said.

“The loyalty of Mobil 1 over 29 years is incredible, and now to have Optus as a co-naming rights partner for 2022 is fantastic. They were amazing supporters of ours in 2021, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together moving forwards.

“Once again, I can’t speak highly enough of our entire partner group and the support they’ve shown to our Team, to have so many returning once again is a credit to them, and something we are proud of. You look at partnerships like what we have with Morris, who are now in their 12th year with the team, and it's pretty incredible to think about.

“A special thanks as well must go out to Appliances Online who have been a wonderful supporter of our team since 2019, it’s great they continue with us in 2022.

“Now, let’s get this season underway!”

Mostert will debut his new colours at the pre-season test at Winton next Tuesday.