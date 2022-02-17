Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed
Supercars News

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden

Chaz Mostert will race in Optus colours for the 2022 Supercars season.

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Optus will take over the naming rights role for the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry alongside Mobil 1 for the 2022 season.

The naming rights deal is the extension of a relationship between the telco and WAU that started in a minor backing role last year.

The unveiling of Mostert's car completes WAU's 2022 livery line-up, the covers having come off Nick Percat's Truck Assist car yesterday.

“It’s awesome to finally show off the wheels for 2022, the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 looks amazing," said Mostert.

“Of course, having Mobil 1 on the bonnet is iconic and it is a brand I’m really proud to represent, but also to now have Optus alongside them is really cool.

"We started an awesome relationship last year, and I’m looking forward to 'saying yes' more than ever this year.

"The really cool thing about Walkinshaw Andretti United is how big of a family it is, including our entire partner group – their support and loyalty is incredible. It’s amazing to see the long term relationships like Morris, PPG and of course Mobil 1; I’m really proud to represent them all this year.

“Can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 now, and get the year underway.”

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart welcomed Optus to the team as a major partner.

“We are delighted to reveal the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 to the world. The iconic Mobil 1 on a white bonnet, and then the Optus on the sides of the car really make it a standout, and I’m sure fans will agree," he said.

“The loyalty of Mobil 1 over 29 years is incredible, and now to have Optus as a co-naming rights partner for 2022 is fantastic. They were amazing supporters of ours in 2021, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together moving forwards.

“Once again, I can’t speak highly enough of our entire partner group and the support they’ve shown to our Team, to have so many returning once again is a credit to them, and something we are proud of. You look at partnerships like what we have with Morris, who are now in their 12th year with the team, and it's pretty incredible to think about.

“A special thanks as well must go out to Appliances Online who have been a wonderful supporter of our team since 2019, it’s great they continue with us in 2022.

“Now, let’s get this season underway!”

Mostert will debut his new colours at the pre-season test at Winton next Tuesday.

shares
comments
Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed
Previous article

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed Ferrari launch
Video Inside
Formula 1

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed

Supercars scraps Gen3 in-car bar adjuster ban
Supercars

Supercars scraps Gen3 in-car bar adjuster ban

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chaz Mostert More from
Chaz Mostert
Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years
Supercars

Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years

Mostert adds condition to Monza offer Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Mostert adds condition to Monza offer

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Supercars

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Percat's Walkinshaw Holden unveiled
Video Inside
Supercars

Percat's Walkinshaw Holden unveiled

Sponsorship shake-up for Supercars teams
Supercars

Sponsorship shake-up for Supercars teams

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short
Supercars

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short

Latest news

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden
Supercars Supercars

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Full 2022 Australian GP schedule revealed

Supercars scraps Gen3 in-car bar adjuster ban
Supercars Supercars

Supercars scraps Gen3 in-car bar adjuster ban

Mouzouris to combine Super2, Carrera Cup
Supercars Supercars

Mouzouris to combine Super2, Carrera Cup

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.