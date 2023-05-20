Subscribe
Mostert poised for overseas GT return

Chaz Mostert appears poised to return to the international GT scene, potentially as soon as the Spa 24 next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

The Supercars megastar is thought to be working on a European GT programme that will likely include the twice-round-the-clock classic in Belgium.

He is expected to jet off to Europe as soon as next week to begin testing.

Supercars drivers racing overseas has been a hot topic in the last 24 hours following news that Shane van Gisbergen will make his NASCAR debut in July.

That prompted a revelation from Erebus Motorsport that it has an affiliation with Richard Childress Racing and will make an exploratory trip to the St Louis NASCAR race with CEO Barry Ryan, drivers Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown, Kostecki's engineer George Commins and Kostecki's manager Nathan Cayzer.

Mostert's Walkinshaw Andretti United boss Bruce Stewart also spoke about his drivers racing overseas yesterday, revealing that options were being considered for both Mostert and Nick Percat.

"Watch this space, we’re working on something right now with both drivers," said Stewart. "Mozzie, if he’s not in the car he’s semi-painful in between rounds so you got to keep him in seat time so it works for all parties – it makes for a great marriage.

When pressed further on it, Stewart added: “There’s something warming up at the moment but it’s not the time to talk about it. When we have got something to announce, we’ll let you know."

While WAU has clear links to Europe through United Autosports, Motorsport.com understands the potential Mostert GT deal doesn't directly involve the wider WAU network.

Mostert is well known to the GT scene due to his time as a factory-aligned BMW driver.

He is a two-time pole winner for the Bathurst 12 Hour and won the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2020 with BMW Team RLL.

Since his association with BMW ended he has continued to be a regular at the Bathurst 12 Hour and GT World Challenge Australia with the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi squad.

He combined with Fraser Ross and Liam Talbot to win the Pro-Am class at the 12 Hour this year in an MPC-run Audi.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
