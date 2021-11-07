Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins intriguing Race 2 Next / Sydney Supercars: Whincup wins wild wet night race
Supercars / Sydney II News

Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney

By:

Chaz Mostert has been stripped of his front row start in the final race at Sydney Motorsport Park due to a technical breach.

Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver qualified second for the 32-lap heat, however he's now been stripped of that result and will start 26th.

That's thanks to a technical breach, the front bodywork of his WAU Holden found to be wider than permitted by the regulations.

According to the team the issue stemmed from damage to the car during the session.

"After sustaining damage to the front bodywork at urn 10 during Race 25 qualifying, car #25 was ruled to have exceeded the permitted front bodywork width post session, a breach of Rule C2.1," read a WAU statement.

"While extremely disappointed with the penalty, our focus for car #25 is to now gain the best possible result from the rear of grid."

The Mostert penalty means Anton De Pasquale will be promoted to the front row of the grid alongside polesitter Shane van Gisbergen.

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins intriguing Race 2
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins intriguing Race 2
Next article

Sydney Supercars: Whincup wins wild wet night race

Sydney Supercars: Whincup wins wild wet night race
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chaz Mostert More from
Chaz Mostert
Mostert technical breach explained Sydney II
Supercars

Mostert technical breach explained

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
Supercars

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

Buy Chaz Mostert's current Supercar – complete with engine
Supercars

Buy Chaz Mostert's current Supercar – complete with engine

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Video Inside
Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing
Supercars

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event
Supercars

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event

Latest news

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.