Mostert tests Gen3 Ford Mustang

The star driver took part in a shakedown of the two Gen3 prototypes at Queensland Raceway today along with a number of other drivers.

It was his first experience in the Gen3 hardware, Mostert not having driven either of the prototypes during testing so far.

Interestingly he drove the Mustang, not the Camaro, ahead of WAU's impending defection from long-time partner GM to Ford.

“It was cool to get behind the wheel of the Gen3 Mustang GT today. It’s definitely more of a driver’s car which will be a lot of fun," said Mostert.

“Like a lot of drivers and teams, we are keen to help out where possible to make this the best product for everyone out there – today was part of that.

“It was awesome to experience and understand more, but our focus is firmly on jumping back in the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 at The Bend next weekend – looking forward to getting out there.”

Mostert split his time in the Mustang prototype with Dick Johnson Racing's Will Davison, while Broc Feeney and Luke Youlden drove the Camaro.

The prototypes will be in action at The Bend SuperSprint next weekend.