Previous / First Walkinshaw Ford Mustang revealed Next / Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up
Supercars News

Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled

Walkinshaw Andretti United has unveiled a white and teal Ford Mustang for Chaz Mostert ahead of the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Mostert will return to the Ford fold this season as part of WAU's sensational off-season defection from GM to the Blue Oval.

The 21-time race winner spent seven seasons as a Ford driver with Dick Johnson Racing and Tickford Racing before moving to Holden with WAU in 2020.

Mostert's Ford comeback will come sporting a striking white and teal livery, similar in its design to the colours unveiled by WAU for Nick Percat earlier today.

As revealed by Motorsport.com last year, telco Optus will continue as the major backer one the Mostert entry, while Mobil 1's three-decade partnership with WAU will continue as well.

Mostert will sample his Gen3 Mustang for the first time with a shakedown at Winton on Wednesday.

“The Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 looks so good," said Mostert. "I’m a big fan of clean liveries, so I think it looks awesome and the GT stripes top it off.

“It’s amazing to be returning to the Blue Oval. That first lap will feel like a bit of a homecoming I think, so I’m really looking forward to ramping up to Newcastle.

“Two things have made this possible; our amazing team who have worked non-stop lately, right through the off-season to make sure we have a car to race, and the support of our partners, who have all been incredible.

“To be representing Mobil 1 in their 30th year with the team in 2023 is an honour, and to keep saying Yes with Optus into the future is amazing. I just can’t wait to drive it now.”

Team principal Bruce Stewart said the unveiling of his squad's first two Ford Mustangs was a significant milestone.

“It’s a huge day for our team as we pull the covers off both our Ford Mustang GTs, and the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 looks amazing," he said.

“An immense amount of work has gone into these cars from all our team, which we are thankful of, so their hard work has gotten us here today.

“As I’ve said previously today, the support of our partners has ensured we are here as well, they have been incredible. We are honoured to enter our 30th year with Mobil 1 this year, as we celebrate that milestone throughout the season, but to also represent Optus proudly, an incredible relationship and partnership we are lucky to have.

“It doesn’t stop there though; we’re so lucky to have such an amazing partnership group recommit to us, from Morris who continue on with us for the 13th year, right through to our new partners such as Hastings Deering Australia.

"Every single one has contributed to these cars today.

“The hard work doesn’t stop here, we’ve got a big few weeks ahead of us, but we’re up for the challenge.”

 

 

 

