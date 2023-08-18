MSR confirms Le Brocq departure
Matt Stone Racing has confirmed that Jack Le Brocq will leave the team at the end of the current Repco Supercars Championship season.
Le Brocq is set to join Erebus Motorsport next season as a replacement for Triple Eight-bound Will Brown.
While that is yet to be confirmed, MSR has today announced that the Darwin race winner won't remain with the team beyond the end of this year.
"Matt Stone Racing and Jack Le Brocq will part ways at the end of the 2023 Supercars Championship season," read a statement from the team.
"It has been agreed by both parties that Jack will not continue with the team into 2024, seeing out the end of his current contract. We would like to thank Jack for his professionalism and family spirit whilst at MSR and wish him all the best for the future.
"MSR is very pleased to have helped Jack get his best-ever results in Supercars so far in 2023, including the team’s first-ever Supercars race win in Darwin and Jack and the team's maiden pole position.
"Both Jack and the team remain a 100 per cent focussed on the rest of the 2023 season and ramping up for the enduro campaign to finish off the year on a high. An announcement on MSR’s exciting plans for 2024 will be made in due course."
Le Brocq added: "I’d like to start this update by thanking Matt Stone and the MSR team for their support and faith in me since we started our journey together.
"It was a tough decision for both parties, but the 2023 season will be my last at MSR. It's been a big 18 months for the team, including MSR's maiden Supercars win in Darwin. We've all grown a lot over that time, and I will forever be grateful to have played a part in it.
"There’s five rounds to go this season, so my focus will remain on getting the best results we can right through until the chequered flag flies in Adelaide. We won’t stop pushing towards our goal of securing a top 10 in the drivers’ and teams’ championships."
Le Brocq 's departure leaves a vacancy at MSR alongside Cam Hill, who is expected to stay on for 2024.
The team is also thought to be in the sponsor market as well, with naming rights backer Truck Assist expected to move on at the end of this season.
The Le Brocq/Erebus move comes amid a frantic silly season, sparked by Shane van Gisbergen's move to NASCAR.
That has led to T8 signing Brown and Le Brocq's Erebus move.
Other likely moves include a return to the grid for Richie Stanaway, who is set to join Grove Racing alongside fellow Kiwi Matt Payne.
That is because David Reynolds is expected to join Team 18 which would leave Scott Pye on the market.
Blanchard Racing Team is likely to be a silly season player as well with speculation that Todd Hazelwood may move on at the end of the season.
Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement
Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement
MSR in Supercars driver, sponsor market
MSR in Supercars driver, sponsor market MSR in Supercars driver, sponsor market
Ojeda seals MSR return for Supercars enduros
Ojeda seals MSR return for Supercars enduros Ojeda seals MSR return for Supercars enduros
Matt Stone Racing completes Supercars enduro line-up
Matt Stone Racing completes Supercars enduro line-up Matt Stone Racing completes Supercars enduro line-up
MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars
MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars
Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans
Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans
Latest news
Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee
Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee
Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m
Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m
Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst
Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst
Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez
Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.