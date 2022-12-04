MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

Listen to this article

The incident happened during the second leg of the Adelaide 500 when Todd Hazelwood came in for a stop.

Hazelwood was released from his bay with the water pipe still attached to the car which pulled the attached canister from its mounting.

It also pulled the air spike operator onto the ground while the water canister landed in the fast lane.

Race control immediately announced the incident would be investigated post-race and later handed down a $5000 fine.

"Following the race, and after an admission by Matt Stone Racing, the stewards imposed a fine of $5000 and the loss of 30 teams' championship points on Matt Stone Racing for a breach of pitlane safety protocols after the car controller of car #35, Todd Hazelwood, dropped car #35 when the driver’s water pipe was still connected to the car," read the stewards report.

"The car left its pit bay with the hose connected as a result of which a large heavy water canister to which it was also connected was pulled off its mounts and became airborne, landing in the fast lane.

"Matt Stone Racing also admitted to a breach of the rule requiring a prescribed minimum brake pressure to be maintained while a car is off the ground during a pitstop in order to ensure the brake lock mechanism is fully engaged.

"The minimum pressure was not maintained during car #35’s pitstop and the stewards imposed a fine of $250 on Matt Stone Racing for this breach."

Hazelwood was a DNF from what was his final appearance for MSR.

Next season he will line up with single-car Ford squad Blanchard Racing Team.