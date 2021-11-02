MSR names Ojeda in its Bathurst 1000 line-up

The Supercars squad has openly been assessing Super2 front-runner Ojeda in recent weeks for the vacant spot in its Bathurst line-up.

Ojeda has now been formally given the nod, MSR announcing today that he'll line up alongside Goddard in the #35 Holden.

It will mark Ojeda's second Great Race start, following his last-minute call-up for Garry Rogers Motorsport last year after Nathan Herne was denied a Superlicence exemption.

“We have been assessing our co-driver options for a while now and wanted to have a good look at the top Super2 talent as well as some experienced drivers," said MSR boss Matt Stone.

"We generally prefer to support the younger drivers, but at the same time this is Zane’s championship so the most important factor is to have a safe pair of hands who understands the role of a co-driver and will work well with Zane and the team.

“After a solid performance in Super2 so far this year, and the advantage of having done his first Bathurst 1000 race last year, we decided that the time was right for Jayden to deliver a solid enduro performance this year with our team."

Ojeda said he's looking forward to his second Bathurst 1000 experience, particularly with crowds now back at events in New South Wales.

“Last year was a very different Bathurst 1000 without the large fan presence. It will be great to have all the fans back this year as it really changes the energy around the whole week," said the 22-year-old.

“I completed a co-driver evaluation in September and really gelled with the #35 ZB Commodore and the whole Matt Stone Racing crew.

"I think we have a strong package and can be in for a strong result at the end of 161 laps.”

Kurt Kostecki is expected to compete MSR's Bathurst line-up alongside brother Jake.

That is likely to announced after Kostecki's wildcard commitments with Walkinshaw Andretti United finish up in Sydney this coming weekend.