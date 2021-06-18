MSR responds to Supercars REC snub

MSR was one of the two known bidders for two spare Racing Entitlements Contracts put out to tender by Supercars for next season.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, Tickford Racing's bid was successful, the Ford team set to return to four cars and give Super2 champion Thomas Randle his full-time debut.

MSR, however, missed out on the other REC, Supercars opting to leave it on the shelf instead of handing it over to the Queensland-based team.

While that should lock MSR into two cars next season, the team has released a statement that says it won't give up on its three-car dream just yet.

"Matt Stone Racing can confirm that we have been advised that our bid for one of the two Racing Entitlements Contracts (RECs) that were up for tender has been unsuccessful," read the statement.

"We are unwilling to comment any further on what is an ongoing concern except to confirm that we are committed to expanding to an additional entry next year and are considering all options to achieve that objective."