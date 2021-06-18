Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice
Supercars News

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub

By:

Matt Stone Racing says it remains committed to expanding to three cars despite its bid for another Racing Entitlements Contract being rejected by Supercars.

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub

MSR was one of the two known bidders for two spare Racing Entitlements Contracts put out to tender by Supercars for next season.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, Tickford Racing's bid was successful, the Ford team set to return to four cars and give Super2 champion Thomas Randle his full-time debut.

MSR, however, missed out on the other REC, Supercars opting to leave it on the shelf instead of handing it over to the Queensland-based team.

While that should lock MSR into two cars next season, the team has released a statement that says it won't give up on its three-car dream just yet.

"Matt Stone Racing can confirm that we have been advised that our bid for one of the two Racing Entitlements Contracts (RECs) that were up for tender has been unsuccessful," read the statement.

"We are unwilling to comment any further on what is an ongoing concern except to confirm that we are committed to expanding to an additional entry next year and are considering all options to achieve that objective."

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice

Previous article

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
WRC

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event

3
Vintage

Wine Country Classic at Sears Point Raceway

4
Vintage

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced

5
Other truck

Robby Gordon fined $4000 for Darwin burnout

Latest news
MSR responds to Supercars REC snub
SUPC

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub

43m
Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice

1h
Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion
SUPC

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion

2h
Tickford wins new Supercars entry
SUPC

Tickford wins new Supercars entry

3h
Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round
SUPC

Supercars formally launches Indigenous Round

3h
Latest videos
Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues 00:43
Supercars
19h

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

Supercars: Dunlop expecting 00:35
Supercars
Jun 16, 2021

Supercars: Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new tyre

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United 00:40
Supercars
Jun 15, 2021

Supercars: Mostert stays with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin 00:38
Supercars
Jun 14, 2021

Supercars: DJR unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Supercars wants to end in-season development 00:33
Supercars
Jun 11, 2021

Supercars wants to end in-season development

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice Hidden Valley
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Matt Stone Racing More from
Matt Stone Racing
Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs
Supercars

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs

Supercars border dash ends early
Supercars

Supercars border dash ends early

Supercars teams begin to cross border
Supercars

Supercars teams begin to cross border

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

SWS: Madera Speedway fact sheet
NASCAR NASCAR

SWS: Madera Speedway fact sheet

BUSCH: Andy Kirby killed in accident
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Andy Kirby killed in accident

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Glenn Darrow suspended for substance abuse
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Glenn Darrow suspended for substance abuse

Gibbs Racing on switch to Chevrolet in 2003
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Gibbs Racing on switch to Chevrolet in 2003

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub
Supercars Supercars

MSR responds to Supercars REC snub

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Percat tops first practice

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion
Supercars Supercars

Supercars confirms 2022 grid expansion

Tickford wins new Supercars entry
Supercars Supercars

Tickford wins new Supercars entry

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.