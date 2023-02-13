MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars
Matt Stone Racing has unveiled its pair of new Chevrolet Camaros ahead of the 2023 Supercars season.
The Gold Coast-based squad will field matching Gen3 Camaros for Jack Le Brocq, who is heading into his second season as an MSR driver, and rookie signing Cam Hill.
The cars will carry over the orange and black Truck Assist look from last year, although with a lot more orange, while there is also significant signage from SupaGlass, which backed Hill in Super2 last year.
“Truck Assist is a young brand with a huge market share in their space already,” said team owner Matt Stone.
“Our partnership works because we share values, ambition grows, and our target markets are so intertwined.
“The way Truck Assist goes about its business is also in line with how we like to operate at MSR – they know the value of hard work and professionalism but there’s also a sense of fun within the brand.
“We’re really hopeful that the livery on our brand new Gen3 Camaros showcases this in 2023 and, together with Truck Assist and our other hugely supportive partners, we’re looking forward to seeing just what we can do together this season.”
As part of the launch MSR also confirmed its engineering line-up, with Jack Belotti continuing as Le Brocq's race engineer, while Paul Forgie joins as Hill's race engineer.
Forgie has history with the Stone family, having engineered Marcos Ambrose to Supercars titles in 2003 and 2004 at Stone Brothers Racing, run by Matt Stone's father and uncle.
“Our engineering team has a brilliant balance this season of passion, experience, youth and enthusiasm," added Stone.
“The guys have been working hard while the Gen3 build has been happening and we’re really excited to see how we can draw on the collective talents of the team as we embark on what is going to be an exciting year.”
MSR shook down its first Gen3 Camaro at Queensland Raceway last Tuesday before postponing a second shakedown on the Thursday.
Instead the testing programme was meant to continue tomorrow, however that too has been postponed due to weather and will instead happen on Thursday.
Latest news
How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull
How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull
Webber told Piastri not to underestimate F1
Webber told Piastri not to underestimate F1 Webber told Piastri not to underestimate F1
Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing?
Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing? Is Honda really as strong as it looks in SUPER GT testing?
BJR Camaros hit the track
BJR Camaros hit the track BJR Camaros hit the track
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.