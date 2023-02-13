MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars

Listen to this article

The Gold Coast-based squad will field matching Gen3 Camaros for Jack Le Brocq, who is heading into his second season as an MSR driver, and rookie signing Cam Hill.

The cars will carry over the orange and black Truck Assist look from last year, although with a lot more orange, while there is also significant signage from SupaGlass, which backed Hill in Super2 last year.

“Truck Assist is a young brand with a huge market share in their space already,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“Our partnership works because we share values, ambition grows, and our target markets are so intertwined.

“The way Truck Assist goes about its business is also in line with how we like to operate at MSR – they know the value of hard work and professionalism but there’s also a sense of fun within the brand.

“We’re really hopeful that the livery on our brand new Gen3 Camaros showcases this in 2023 and, together with Truck Assist and our other hugely supportive partners, we’re looking forward to seeing just what we can do together this season.”

As part of the launch MSR also confirmed its engineering line-up, with Jack Belotti continuing as Le Brocq's race engineer, while Paul Forgie joins as Hill's race engineer.

Forgie has history with the Stone family, having engineered Marcos Ambrose to Supercars titles in 2003 and 2004 at Stone Brothers Racing, run by Matt Stone's father and uncle.

“Our engineering team has a brilliant balance this season of passion, experience, youth and enthusiasm," added Stone.

“The guys have been working hard while the Gen3 build has been happening and we’re really excited to see how we can draw on the collective talents of the team as we embark on what is going to be an exciting year.”

MSR shook down its first Gen3 Camaro at Queensland Raceway last Tuesday before postponing a second shakedown on the Thursday.

Instead the testing programme was meant to continue tomorrow, however that too has been postponed due to weather and will instead happen on Thursday.