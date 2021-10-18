Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled

Erebus Motorsport, which will run the car for the two New Zealanders, unveiled the livery today as the countdown to the Great Race in early December continues.

The livery features a Kiwi integrated into Boost's logo and corporate orange, silver and black, giving the car a clear point of difference compared to the Boost Holden usually campaigned by Brodie Kostecki.

The entry will carry Murphy's famous #51.

“The livery looks amazing," said four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Murphy.

"The kiwi combined with the Boost branding is awesome, it’s a car you really want to race.

“I know the fans are going to love it, especially the New Zealand fans. Anything that pays tribute to the Kiwis is going to be very well received.

“The reaction to this whole wildcard thing and the excitement around it has been incredible, so I think the fans will really appreciate the livery and want to see it on track.

“It’s also very humbling to see the #51 back on the car and on the grid.”

Stanaway added that it will be an honour to race with the iconic number.

“It’s pretty special to be driving in the #51 with Greg,” he said.

“It’s an iconic number so I’m going to have to bring my A-game and make sure I can represent the number well.

“For me, the most exciting part is to be back racing with a great team. I’ve put in a lot of preparation to make sure I am ready for the opportunity and can make the most of it.”

The Boost wildcard has had its challenges over recent months, with the closure of the Australia/NZ travel bubble making it thus far impossible for Murphy and Stanaway to get across the Tasman.

That has put paid to plans for a full three-test preparation, something Triple Eight has been able to do with its rival Supercheap wildcard for Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney.

Murphy and Stanaway, who retired from Supercars in 2014 and 2019 respectively, are unlikely to get to drive the car until an expected all-in test during the upcoming Sydney Motorsport Park swing.

Boost boss Peter Adderton had been looking at hiring a private jet to get the pair into New South Wales, however that may no longer be necessary given NSW will open its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on November 1.

