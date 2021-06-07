Murphy, Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard confirmed

The long-expected Boost Mobile wildcard has now been made official, four-time Great Race winner Murphy set to team up with shock retiree Stanaway.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com the high-profile Kiwi pair will drive an Erebus Motorsport-run Holden, the team fielding three entries at one meeting for the first time.

The programme is the brainchild of Boost founder Peter Adderton, who took inspiration from the Supercheap Auto wildcard for Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney.

For Bathurst legend Murphy the deal marks a return to Mount Panorama six years after he last raced there for the Holden Racing Team.

His Great Race record includes wins in 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2004 – while his Lap of the Gods qualifying effort in '03 remains as perhaps his most famous Bathurst moment.

For this latest Bathurst effort Murphy will be reunited with his legendary #51.

“All of a sudden here’s a group of people who are wanting and willing to make this happen,” said Murphy.

“I’m very fortunate and lucky to be presented with the opportunity to go back and race at a place that means so much to me.

“The number 51 has become a signature that has been associated with me and my career for quite some time so it will be cool to bring it back.

“Peter played a significant role in how I came to be a full-time professional race car driver and now we are back here doing this together.

“[Erebus CEO] Barry [Ryan] and I have worked together several times and we have a great respect for each other.

"It’s going to be fun to go back and reminisce on some of the stories and memories that we’ve had in the past and I’m looking forward to the journey.”

Stanaway will be making a return to the sport in general after hanging up his helmet at the end of the 2019 Supercars season.

That followed a tough two-year stint in the Aussie series, which started with a truncated full-time deal with Tickford Racing that ended in a falling out with the Ford team.

Stanaway then landed a lifeline at Garry Rogers Motorsport thanks to Adderton's support, only to be left without a seat when the Boost backing dried up at the end of that year.

The now-29-year-old elected to walk away from the sport at the time.

“At first I didn’t think Pete was being serious, like a lot of people, but then he reached out to me,” he said.

“I’ve had a really good relationship with Boost, it’s been great to have a sponsor that’s supported me and believed in me.

“I’m really grateful for their support and I’m glad we’re going ahead with it because I’m really looking forward to it.”

“Murph has always been a big inspiration of mine and driving with Murph is one of the big reasons why I want to come back.

“It’s cool to have someone of his calibre back in the car at the biggest race of the year.

“Erebus are a team I’ve always admired, and they’ve done a great job over the past few years so I’m really looking forward to seeing what it’s all like from the inside.”

Adderton added: “Originally the idea was a bit tongue-in-cheek, but the fan reaction has been incredible, so I wanted to make this team happen for [the fans].

“I got on the phone to Greg and Richie and although they initially weren’t interested, it didn’t take too long for them to see what we were trying to do and for them to change their minds.

“We have an incredible relationship with the team at Erebus and Barry understands better than most that the entertainment and fans are key to Supercars’ success.”