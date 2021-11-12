Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype Next / 2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000

By:

It's becoming increasingly unlikely that Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway will race a the Bathurst 1000 this year.

The Kiwis were set to team up ina a sensational wildcard entry, funded by Boost Mobile and run by Erebus Motorsport.

However the build-up has long been compromised by border issues on both sides of the Tasman due to the pandemic.

The latest problem – getting Murphy and Stanaway back to New Zealand after the race – looks to have harpooned the entry altogether, Motorsport.com sources indicating that it is highly unlikely to happen.

Boost boss Peter Adderton set a deadline of this evening (Friday) for a final call.

While the Bathurst 1000 is still several weeks away, the Kiwis were expected to travel to Australia in the coming days so they could take part in a single pre-Bathurst test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

When the wildcard plan was launched earlier there was optimism that borders wouldn't be an issue thanks to a bubble that was operating between Australia and New Zealand.

The plan was that Murphy and Stanaway would go through a full build-up for the Great Race, including three test days before heading to Mount Panorama.

However outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria saw NZ burst the travel bubble, with border arrangements yet to be reinstated on the NZ side of the Tasman.

As it stands Murphy and Stanaway are free to travel to NSW without quarantine, but can't get back home after the race.

That's because they haven't been able to secure places in the somewhat fickle Managed Isolation and Quarantine system.

Firm confirmation of the entry's fate could come as soon as later today.

shares
comments
Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Previous article

Paddle shift in Supercars Gen3 Mustang prototype
Next article

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start Bathurst II
Supercars

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more Sydney III
Supercars

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Richie Stanaway More from
Richie Stanaway
Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Deadline set for Murphy/Stanaway wildcard

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled
Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
Supercars

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

Erebus drops booze for charity Kelly Grove Racing Gen3 renders
Supercars

Erebus drops booze for charity

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Latest news

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start
Supercars Supercars

Murphy and Stanaway ruled out of Bathurst 1000 start

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.