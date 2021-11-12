Murphy, Stanaway likely to miss Bathurst 1000

The Kiwis were set to team up ina a sensational wildcard entry, funded by Boost Mobile and run by Erebus Motorsport.

However the build-up has long been compromised by border issues on both sides of the Tasman due to the pandemic.

The latest problem – getting Murphy and Stanaway back to New Zealand after the race – looks to have harpooned the entry altogether, Motorsport.com sources indicating that it is highly unlikely to happen.

Boost boss Peter Adderton set a deadline of this evening (Friday) for a final call.

While the Bathurst 1000 is still several weeks away, the Kiwis were expected to travel to Australia in the coming days so they could take part in a single pre-Bathurst test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

When the wildcard plan was launched earlier there was optimism that borders wouldn't be an issue thanks to a bubble that was operating between Australia and New Zealand.

The plan was that Murphy and Stanaway would go through a full build-up for the Great Race, including three test days before heading to Mount Panorama.

However outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria saw NZ burst the travel bubble, with border arrangements yet to be reinstated on the NZ side of the Tasman.

As it stands Murphy and Stanaway are free to travel to NSW without quarantine, but can't get back home after the race.

That's because they haven't been able to secure places in the somewhat fickle Managed Isolation and Quarantine system.

Firm confirmation of the entry's fate could come as soon as later today.