Subscribe
Previous / Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
Supercars News

Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race

Bathurst 1000 legend Greg Murphy says a Supercars race at Brands Hatch would be spectacular after driving an Aussie V8 on the circuit for the first time.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard
, News editor
MicrosoftTeams-image

Murphy was part of an antipodean contingent that travelled to the UK for the Super Touring Power event at Brands Hatch last weekend.

While he was there in a competitive sense, racing a Nissan Primera Super Touring car, he was also reacquainted with his former Tasman Motorsport VE Commodore Supercar, which is now owned by Alex Sidwell and lives in the UK.

Murphy cut demonstration laps off the iconic circuit in the big V8, the reaction to which left him wanting Supercars to bring its full field of modern cars to the UK.

"It was awesome. Straight away it was like, if you're going to take Supercars somewhere, this is where you take them," the four-time Bathurst champion told Motorsport.com.

"I mean, can you imagine the crowd here? You'd have as big a crowd as you'd have anywhere in the world if you brought the cars here.

"On the GP circuit, it would be some of the best motorsport you had ever seen. In a Supercar you can hit kerbs, they are so good over the small kerbs. They would just be spectacular.

"I never even got close to experimenting or seeing what the potential [through Paddock Hill Bend] was. The session was just way too short, unfortunately. But the speed a modern Supercar would go through there would just be spectacular on the limit."

Given Supercars has never raced in the UK or Europe, Murphy was blown away by the level of support the series has.

"What has been staggering is the amount of Supercars fans that are here," he said. "And they're not just fans, they're wearing the merchandise, they've got stories, they've travelled to Australia, they've been to Bathurst. It's phenomenal.

"I don't think Supercars actually realises how popular Supercars is in the UK. That's been quite an eye-opener."

According to Murphy, the Brands layout in a Supercar has hints of both Phillip Island and Mount Panorama.

"There's a little bit of Phillip Island. But Philip Island doesn't undulate anywhere near as much as this does," he said.

"And there's definitely a bit of Bathurst, without doubt. The shapes of the corners, the amount of rise and fall, again, it's one of those things you have to see with your eyes to actually believe it.

"It is a lovely, natural terrain, old school-style circuit. When people build tracks these days, I don't know why we don't try and emulate this."

shares
comments

Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up

Latest news

F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return

F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return

F1 Formula 1

F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

Auto Automotive

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

F1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

F1 Formula 1

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe