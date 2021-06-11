Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Mustang, ZB Super2 move pushed back

The current Ford Mustang and Holden ZB Commodore Supercars won't be eligible to race in Super2 next season.

Supercars had been set to filter the Gen2 cars down to the second-tier category next season to create a market for the main game teams as they switched to Gen3.

However the controversial delay of the Gen3 rules until next August, mid-way through the 2022 season, has flowed on to Super2.

Supercars has instead decided to continue with the current eligibility and vehicle specification documents for next season.

That includes Car of the Future-spec cars such as the VF Commodore, FG-X Falcon and Nissan Altima.

“Supercars has informed current Dunlop Super2 Series team owners that the current Model Eligibility and VSDs being run in the 2021 Dunlop Super2 Series will continue to be run in the Category until the end of 2022," read a statement provided by Supercars.

Super2 currently competes in a combined field with Super3, which features pre-COTF cars.

The Super2/Super3 competitors haven't been on track since way back in February during the Mount Panorama 500 weekend.

Jordan Boys left Bathurst as the series leader, only to be late stripped of his first win due to an engine breach.

That elevated Tickford's Zak Best to the top of the standings.

The season was meant to resume at Winton at the end of next month, before the event was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

That event has now been pushed back to July 30-August 1.

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

