New backer for Courtney Mustang

The four-wheel-drive accessories brand replaces Boost Mobile as the naming rights partner for Courtney's car.

That comes as Boost ups its commitment to two cars at Erebus for the coming season.

Courtney took part in the recent pre-season test sporting a plain black livery with team partner stickers, as Tickford finalised this new naming rights deal for the #5.

“It’s great to be back getting ready for a new season, and fantastic to have Opposite Lock joining the team on the #5 Mustang,” Courtney said.

“On the race track we try and keep it on the black stuff, but I enjoy going off road with the kids away from the track so it’s great to have the support of a team that’s passionate about four-wheel driving.

"I’m really looking forward to this season. Obviously a new season is always exciting, but I feel really settled in with the team at the moment. We had a positive test day last week, which is a good boost of confidence heading into the first race of the year.

"The car looks great, and we’ll do our best to make the team at Opposite Lock proud this weekend.”

Courtney is lining up for his second full season with Tickford, and third in total, after he joined the squad mid-way through the 2020 season.

He finished 11th in the points last season.

This year he is joined by team leader Cam Waters and newcomers Jake Kostecki and Thomas Randle in the four-car line-up.

The season kicks off this weekend with the Sydney SuperNight.