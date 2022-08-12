Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards
Supercars / Sandown News

New Gen3 front end to debut at Sandown

Supercars is planning to have the revised front end of its Gen3 chassis signed off following next week's Sandown SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
New Gen3 front end to debut at Sandown
Listen to this article

The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro are set to run the revised front end for the first time when testing during the Sandown event next weekend.

Following that Supercars is hoping to sign off on the control front clip, which will means chassis makers and teams can build complete chassis.

It was revealed earlier today that Brad Jones Racing will become the first non-homologation team to take delivery of a chassis at Sandown, while kits have already been delivered to Erebus and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

However at this stage the chassis and kits are incomplete, only featuring the rear clip and centre section.

The front clip has undergone significant changes since it appeared in its original guise on the two prototypes.

Initially changes were made to improve the ergonomics for taller drivers after the likes of Shane van Gisbergen complained of leg numbness while in the car.

There has been ongoing tweaking since to refine the workability and improve what will be the category's first full control front suspension package, including the front upright.

An earlier version of the front clip has continued to be used in the car during recent testing in Townsville, at Queensland Raceway and at The Bend, before what is hoped will be the final spec debut at Sandown.

Once approved the flow of full chassis to teams can begin, which will allow them to ramp up their build programmes.

Pace Innovations is providing the majority if the chassis to the field in either built or kit forms, while Triple Eight is building its own chassis.

shares
comments
Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards
Previous article

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars

Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars

New name for Wanneroo Park Raceway
General

New name for Wanneroo Park Raceway

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

New Gen3 front end to debut at Sandown
Supercars Supercars

New Gen3 front end to debut at Sandown

Supercars is planning to have the revised front end of its Gen3 chassis signed off following next week's Sandown SuperSprint.

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards
General General

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards

Motorsport Network was a winner at the latest edition of the Motorsport Australia National Awards.

Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Major milestone for Gen3 Supercars

The Gen3 Supercars programme is set to hit a major milestone next week when a non-homologation team takes delivery of the first chassis.

New name for Wanneroo Park Raceway
General General

New name for Wanneroo Park Raceway

Wanneroo Park Raceway, home of the Perth Supercars round, has been renamed as part of a new naming rights sponsorship deal.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.