Supercars

Striking new look for Mostert

Walkinshaw Andretti United has unveiled a striking new look for Chaz Mostert ahead of the 2021 Supercars season.

The 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner will carry a black and teal livery for his second campaign with WAU, as Appliances Online continues as the #25 Holden's primary backer.

The black base of the 2021 colour scheme is consistent with Mostert's teammate Bryce Fullwood's #2 entry.

The fresh look will make its track debut when Mostert shakes down his new chassis at Phillip Island on Wednesday, before a first full hit-out at the Winton pre-season test on February 16.

“The Mobil 1 Appliances Online car looks incredible, and it’s great to get it out there for the public to see," said WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

“The iconic Mobil 1 on the bonnet and Appliances Online down the sides really makes the car a standout, which has come together thanks to the support of all our partners, returning and new.

“It was important to us to see some harmony between both cars as well, we are a team, a family, and I think these liveries represent that very well. [Designer] Peter Hughes has done a great job with both.

“The season really kicks into gear for us now, and we are all eagerly waiting for Round 1, working hard to ensure we continue to move forward like we did in 2020. This should be a very exciting year for Chaz and the Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing car, and the strong commercial support reflects that.”

Mostert enjoyed an impressive first season with WAU last year, scoring five podiums and finishing fifth in the points.

He's expected to be among the title contenders this time around, as the category faces its first different champion in three seasons following Scott McLaughlin's defection to IndyCar.

WAU has bolstered its engineering stocks in the off-season by signing Grant McPherson from Triple Eight, although he won't be available until the season is underway due to a period of gardening leave.

