New race format for Super2, Super3
Supercars has approved a move to longer timed races, rather than races held to a lap count, for the remainder of the Super2 and Super3 season.
The second and third tiers, which share the same grid, will now compete across two 40-minute races per weekend up from the lap count system that was roughly the equivalent of 30 minutes.
The new format will be introduced at the upcoming Perth SuperSprint and will be used at all Super2/Super3 rounds except Bathurst, where the 100-kilometre distance will remain in place.
The move follows criticism in recent years that driving standards and time constraints had seen green flag running significantly reduced.
Given the high cost of running, particularly for Super2, the lack of racing laps has seen the cost-per-lap skyrocket and cast serious doubts over the viability of the pathway for many young drivers.
"The decision to move away from lap count to an allotted time race is to assist the driving standards and provide maximum exposure to the category and value for money for teams," said Supercars Motorsport Operations Manager Paul Martin.
“We believe this change will enable our drivers to focus more on racing and less on tactics, as well as provide an enhanced viewing experience for our fans.
"Following consultation with various Dunlop Series teams, broadcast partners and event promoters, we are pleased to receive their support for the amendment.
“We believe this change will bring more excitement and unpredictability to the series, making it even more thrilling for everyone involved."
Zak Best currently leads the Super2 standings following the season opener in Newcastle last month, while Jobe Stewart is the Super3 points leader.
The remainder of the Super2/Super3 season includes Perth, Townsville, Sandown, Bathurst and Adelaide.
