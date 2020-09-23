Supercars announces new Foxtel, Seven TV deal

As expected Foxtel will continue as the primary broadcaster, the pay TV service set to carry on its live coverage of every event, including practice, qualifying and races, through both Fox Sports and its Kayo streaming service.

Seven, meanwhile, will replace Ten in the free-to-air role, with six live broadcasts – one of which will definitely be the Bathurst 1000.

According to Supercars the new deal is worth more than $200 million in 'cash and advertising', compared to the $241 million figure used for the existing deal announcement back in 2014.

“I am delighted to continue working with Patrick Delany and his team at Fox Sports and Foxtel," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

"Their commitment to the sport and standard of coverage is world-class and we’re looking forward to watching on as they showcase the future of Australian motorsport.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome back the Seven Network which helped bring motorsport to Australian living rooms way back in the early 1960s as the original broadcast partners of the Australian Touring Car Championship and the early days of Supercars. Seven is internationally-renowned for its motorsport coverage so we’re excited to see them welcome a new generation of fans.

“I thank Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany and Seven West Chief Executive James Warburton for their plans and commitment to grow this sport over the next five years.

“I would also like to thank Network 10 who have been great partners of Supercars since 2015 and for their ongoing support throughout 2020.

“2021 will be the start of a new era with some old friends and I know everyone in Supercars is excited about what lies ahead.”

Supercars adds to Seven's motor racing roster, which has been broadcasting the Bathurst 12 Hour in recent years, and has a deal in place for live coverage of TCR Australian and S5000, should their seasons get underway.

According to this announcement, ongoing coverage of the Supercars-owned Bathurst 12 Hour is part of the deal.

“Seven and Supercars have so much shared history, so we’re excited to begin the next part of our story together with this multi-year deal," said ex-Supercars CEO and now Seven boss Warburton.

"Seven has long been a pioneer in motorsport coverage; our world- leading innovations include the iconic RaceCam, which made its debut in our coverage of the 1979 Bathurst 1000.

“I want to thank Sean, the Supercars Board and the Supercars team for this outcome, which is a great result for Seven, Supercars, and most importantly, the fans.

"It will help fuel the growth of the sport into the future. We can’t wait to bring Supercars home to Seven from next year.”

Foxtel, meanwhile, also holds the Aussie rights for Formula 1, MotoGP and IndyCar as part of its motorsport offering.

“Our relationship with Supercars dates back to 2015, and along with Formula 1 and MotoGP, has established Foxtel as the home of Australia’s premium motorsport experience while Kayo has opened up motorsport to a new audience of streaming viewers,' said Delaney.

“Motorsport has never been more popular in Australia. Overall our motorsport audiences are up by 35 per cent this year compared to 2019, with streaming growth for the category on Foxtel Now, Foxtel GO and Kayo up 82 per cent.

"Supercars are quintessentially Australian, and the championship is a core part of our motorsport offering attracting huge audiences in its own right. The iconic Bathurst 1000 recorded the highest rating day in subscription television history in 2019.

“While the 2020 season has faced disruptions from COVID-19, the team at Supercars have done an outstanding job of keeping their loyal and passionate fan base entertained and most of all producing world-class competition. We are looking forward to bringing Supercars to our growing legion of motorsport fans like no one else can over the next five years.”

The 2020 Supercars season continues with the second leg of the double-header at The Bend this weekend.