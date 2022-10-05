Newcastle 500 locked in for 2023

Listen to this article

The event has long been pencilled in as the season opener next year, however was still subject to approval from Heritage NSW.

That has now been given, with tickets for what will be the first race of the Gen3 era going on sale today.

It will also be the first Newcastle 500 since 2019, the pandemic rendering the event unfeasible for the last three years.

“We’re thrilled that the dates are now locked in for our return to Newcastle and the debut of the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang," said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“The Newcastle 500 is a world-class motorsport event, and we look forward to attracting the attention of motorsport enthusiasts and, once again, stage an event which sees flow-on benefits for the city’s hotels, bars, restaurants and retailers.

“We’ve waited three years for our return, and we want to make sure Newcastle 2023 is an event to remember for years to come."

City of Newcastle Lord Mayor Nautili Nelmes welcomed the return of the inner city street race.

“Newcastle and the Hunter enjoy a huge racing supporter base and I’m confident they will love to attend the season opener," she said.

"Local tourism and accommodation providers that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 will be looking forward to and benefit from the economic stimulus provided by the Newcastle 500's return."

The full 2023 schedule was set to be unveiled at this weekend's Repco Bathurst 1000, however it has now been delayed until the Gold Coast 500.