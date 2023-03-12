Newcastle Supercars: Reynolds edges Waters in qualifying
David Reynolds pipped Cam Waters in qualifying for the second leg of the Supercars opener in Newcastle.
The Grove Racing driver was quick across the 20-minute session, initially leading the way with a 1m11.815s.
Halfway through the session he was shuffled back to second by Waters before James Golding enjoyed a brief stint on top.
With five minutes to go Reynolds vaulted back to top spot with a 1m11.487s, which he and engineer Alistair McVean banked on being good enough to get into the Shootout.
That meant Reynolds sat out the final runs, watching on as Waters improved, but not by enough to nab provisional pole.
The final margin between the two was 0.01s, Reynolds now set to run last in the Shootout for pole.
"We made some changes to the car [overnight] and it's obviously much faster, it was a joy to drive," said Reynolds.
"Yesterday I was struggling with front end, feeling the front. We made some small changes to try and help that. I don't think we can race like that because the tires won't last long, so we'll have to rethink our strategy."
Golding ended up third in what was another strong session for PremiAir Racing, Tim Slade's fifth ensuring both cars made the Shootout for a second day running.
Shane van Gisbergen, who crossed the line first yesterday but was later disqualified from the race, was fourth in qualifying, while Chaz Mostert led fellow Mustang drivers Todd Hazelwood and James Courtney in sixth, seventh and eighth.
Jack Le Brocq was a late improver to book a Shootout berth with ninth whole Broc Feeney will run first in the dash for pole.
As was the case yesterday both Dick Johnson Racing Fords missed the Shootout, Will Davison qualifying 11th and Anton De Pasquale 21st.
Nick Percat had another tough session as he qualified just 20th, while both Erebus cars missed the Shootout as well, Brodie Kostecki 15th and Will Brown 17th.
The Shootout kicks off at 12:35pm local time.
Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro disqualification explained
Newcastle Supercars: Pole for Reynolds, Courtney crashes
Latest news
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day
Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record
Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record
WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage
WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage
GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers
GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.