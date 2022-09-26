Nineties throwback for DJR at Bathurst

Listen to this article

The famous Supercars squad will celebrate its 1000th race with the one-off livery across its two Mustangs.

The livery is based on the Shell Helix look carried by DJR's EL Falcons back in 1998.

“Dick Johnson Racing is the first Australian motor racing team to reach the 1000 races milestone and to do it at the Repco Bathurst 1000 makes it even more special," said DJR executive chairman Ryan Story.

“The 1998 Shell Helix EL Falcon was my favourite liveries growing up and what better way to celebrate 1000 races with one of the most iconic liveries from the 1990s."

DJR co-owner Dick Johnson was still actively driving back in 1998 and shared the #17 EL Falcon with son Steven Johnson at Mount Panorama.

John Bowe and Cameron McConville drove the #18 Shell Helix entry at Mount Panorama that year.

“To celebrate 1000 races at the Repco Bathurst 1000 is something that [my wife] Jillie and I are incredibly proud of after all these years," said Johnson.

"We had no idea what would come of DJR in 1981 and celebrating all of the ups and downs with a tribute livery at the biggest event of the year is incredible.

“The 1998 EL Falcon livery is very special to me as it was the first year I drove the Bathurst 1000 with my son Steven.

"It’s fantastic to see the livery on the current Ford Mustang, it looks incredible. I can’t wait to see it take on the Mountain next week."

There will be a family feel to the #17 Mustang for this year's Bathurst 1000 too with regular driver Will Davison joined by brother Alex Davison.

Anton De Pasquale and Tony D'Alberto will share the #11 entry.

DJR will test at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday before heading to Bathurst for the Great Race next week.

