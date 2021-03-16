No paddock access for Supercars fans at Sandown

The Aussie series was able to welcome fans back to the paddock for its season-opener at Bathurst last month, a first since the pandemic kicked off a year ago.

However different measures for different states means restrictions will be reimposed for this weekend's Sandown event in Melbourne.

According to the supplementary regulations "the VCS paddock will be a restricted area with no general public access".

Team personnel, meanwhile, will be limited to the paddock and garages: "For avoidance of doubt, team personnel are not permitted to attend the corporate suites, grandstand or general public areas," read the regulations.

Seperate gates have been allocated for team personnel and the general public.

The only exception to the paddock access limit is four "sponsor guests" per car, who will be permitted in the rear half of their allocated garage. They must be affiliated with a sponsor and wear a team uniform for the duration of the event.

The regulations also mandate the carrying of a mask by team and series personnel.

"A face mask is required to be always carried on person for the duration of this event," they read. "It is strongly recommended that you wear a face mask when you cannot maintain 1.5 metres distance from other people."

The two-day meeting will kick off with two half-hour practice sessions on Saturday morning followed by three-part qualifying and the first 36-lap heat.

On Sunday there are two qualifying sessions followed by the second two heat races.