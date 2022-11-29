Number 1 returns to Supercars grid

Listen to this article

Recently-crowned Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will carry the #1 on his T8 Commodore at the season-ending Adelaide 500.

The #1 will replace van Gisbergen's traditional #97 which he has continued to carry even in his title-defending seasons in 2017 and 2022.

Given Scott McLaughlin carried the #17 in his title-defending seasons (2019 and 2020) and then left for the US after winning the 2020 title, the #1 hasn't been on the Supercars grid since it was on Jamie Whincup's car in 2018.

The number change comes as part of a special one-off livery for Triple Eight to pay tribute to Holden.

The famous marque will make one last appearance on the Supercars grid this weekend before it is effectively replaced by Chevrolet and the Camaro next season.

Triple Eight has run Holdens in Supercars since 2010 and was the factory team from 2017 to 2020.

“I think the Holden tribute livery looks awesome – everyone that has been involved in the design has done a fantastic job," said van Gisbergen.

“I’ve also decided to run #1 on my car for the final round of the season. We’re in a lucky position with the championship wrapped up that we can do something cool like this.

"It’s a thank you to the entire team because I know they’ve always loved running the #1 and have truly earned it this year.

"It also suits with the last race for Holden running the #1 on the side of the car. I’ve got memories of Jamie [Whincup] and [Mark Skaife] running the #1 at the start of the season and winning on the streets of Adelaide, and it was the manufacturing home of Holden, so hopefully it will be a meaningful tribute to the many employees past and present.

"It would be great to win the last race for sure, but if it can’t be me, hopefully it’s another Holden.”

Chevrolet Racing boss Chris Payne welcomed both the tribute livery and van Gisbergen's decision to sport the #1.

“Feelings will certainly be high at the Adelaide 500 this weekend for the final appearance of a Holden badged Supercar," he said.

“Holden fans have been passionate supporters since 1948, and this Holden tribute livery from Triple Eight, combined with the decision by Shane to run the #1, is a fitting way for the Lion to have one final roar.

“Over 50 years of spirited competition, and at times bitter rivalry between Holden and Ford, will come to an end on Sunday. But the next exciting era will soon be upon us with Gen3, and we cannot wait for the debut of the all-new Chevrolet Racing Camaro Supercar in 2023.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United will unveil a tribute livery of its own tomorrow.

The Adelaide 500 kicks off on Thursday.

Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 1 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 2 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 3 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 4 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 5 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 6 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 7 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 8 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 9 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 10 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 11 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics Triple Eight Race Engineering tribute livery for Adelaide 500 12 / 12 Photo by: Edge Photographics