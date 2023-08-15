Subscribe
Outside interest in Tickford Supercars entries

An outside bidder is rumoured to be showing interest in two of Tickford Racing's Supercars Teams Racing Charters.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT, Thomas Randle, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT

The famous Ford team is expected to scale back from four cars to two next year, which means two of its TRCs are on the market.

The idea of scaling back is thought to have started with Supercars reaching out to teams to buy two TRCS.

That would effectively reduce the field from 25 to 24, with one TRC parked and the other on-sold to Blanchard Racing Team to aid an expansion from one car to two.

However speculation is mounting that Supercars isn't alone in showing interest in purchasing the TRCs from Tickford.

Motosport.com understands that an outside party has reached out to the team and could potentially make an offer for the licences.

That would also include buying the hardware required to run a two-car Supercars team, including two Gen3 Ford Mustangs.

It's thought that the Supercars offer for the two TRCs only includes one car which would then be used for promotional purposes.

It's believed the other party interested in the Tickford TRCs was on the ground at the Sydney SuperNight.

Supercars would need to sign off on a sale of the TRCs to another party, which is interesting in that it is also an active bidder.

As such Supercars remains the front-runner to land the TRCs and scale back the field to a well-balanced 10 two-car teams and one four-car team.

Should the outside bidder be successful, BRT would need to either shelve its expansion plans, or Supercars would need to revisit its 26th TRC which is currently dormant.

