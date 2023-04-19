Parity change for Camaro Supercars
The Chevrolet Supercars teams have been forced to shift just under five kilograms of mandatory ballast higher in the Camaro following recent parity testing.
A total of nine Gen3 cars underwent physical Centre of Gravity testing following the recent Australian Grand Prix.
As first revealed by Motorsport.com the testing yielding just a 0.4 degree spread, less than a quarter of what was seen during the last round of physical testing back in 2019.
However the closeness hasn't spared the Camaro from being changed, with Supercars confirming that 4.97 kilograms must be moved to account for a 2.3 millimetre difference compared to the Mustang.
The ballast will be shifted to the bar behind the fuel cell of the Camaro to move the CoG upwards.
"The Technical Working Group has recently conducted testing and measured a CoG (Center of Gravity) difference of 2.3mm between the average of the Gen3 Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros," said a Supercars spokesperson.
"To address this difference, an adjustment of 4.97 kilograms will be made on the bar just behind the fuel cell of the Chevrolet Camaro.
"This adjustment is in line with previous adjustments made in 2019, when 28 kilograms was added to the roof of the [Gen2] Mustang.
"The adjustment to the Gen3 Camaro will be made in a lower and more rearward position, equal to 1.8 kilograms if placed in the same position as in 2019."
This is one of a number of changes that will be made to the Gen3 cars ahead of next week's Perth SuperSprint.
Teams have also been permitted to make changes to the chassis with additional gusseting allowed where the wishbones attach to the chassis clips.
The idea is to create more strength in that area and transfer damage to the suspension arms rather than the chassis components themselves during crashes.
The move follows the revelation in both Newcastle and Albert Park that the new cars don't repair as well as their predecessors, at least in their original spec.
Another change is the re-routing of the venting for the oil catch can, with vapour thought to have caused the pair of engine fires that rocked the Albert Park round.
The vent will now run to the back of the car rather than simply venting into the engine bay where it could be ignited by hot exhaust hardware.
Latest news
Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph
Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph
NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain
Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain
Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes
Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.