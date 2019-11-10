Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Supercars / Breaking news

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 1:01 AM

DJR Team Penske has responded to the raft of penalties handed down by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport due to an engine breach at the Bathurst 1000.

Post-weekend technical checks have revealed that the engine Scott McLaughlin used to take pole for the Great Race, with a record-breaking Shootout time, exceeded the valve lift allowed by the regulations.

McLaughlin has been stripped of his Bathurst pole, relegated to the back of the grid for the Sandown 500, and the team has been fined $30,000.

The team has now responded to the breach, apologising to race winners McLaughlin and Premat and reiterating that stewards found no evidence that there'd been a performance advantage.

"The engines used for the Bathurst 1000 race, in both car #17 and car #12, have passed all post-race inspections," read a DJRTP statement.

"The engine in question experienced a mechanical problem during practice and qualifying. Following the Top 10 Shootout, we were granted permission by the Head of Motorsport to change the engine prior to the race.

"We are confident that the build sheet for this engine indicated that it left our engine provider with measurements that were well under the allowable maximum valve lift stated within the Virgin Australia Supercars Engine Specification Document. It was also confirmed by Supercars that the control camshaft, rockers and all other components and measurements used in the engine were the ones permitted within our Engine Specifications Document.

"The steward’s report confirmed that there was clearly no intent from our team to circumvent the rules and there was no evidence that we benefited from any performance advantage as the engine passed the Supercars power tests on their dynamometer post-event, returning results that did not exceed the Accumulated Power Number nor the Engine Power Weighted Average Number.

"As the lift now measures a few thousandths of an inch high on a few valves, we can only conclude that either the engine wasn’t measured properly when it was initially assembled or the damage that occurred in the engine contributed to a change to the maximum valve lift in the forward cylinders.

"We apologize to Scott, Alex, our partners and our supporters, and we will continue to focus on winning our second consecutive Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

"The team will be making no further comment at this time."

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals title as Whincup/Lowndes win

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals title as Whincup/Lowndes win
Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin , Alexandre Prémat
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
07 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
