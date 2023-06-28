Percat to run factory Alonso Kart team
Supercars driver Nick Percat will spearhead his own factory Alonso Kart team from next year onwards.
The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver, and regular karting competitor, will ramp up his karting operation as a factory-backed FA Kart outfit in the Australian Karting Championship.
He has become the Victorian dealer for the brand and will expand his current outfit, which runs as JND Racing, to a fully-fledged factory team in the AKC from next year.
According to Percat there will be a strict focus on developing young talent using both is own expertise as a professional race driver and his network throughout the sport.
That includes potentially giving young drivers a chance to drive the Formula Ford and Carrera Cup cars that Percat himself raced on his way up the ladder, which are both now owned by Percat.
"I've always wanted to have a karting team," Percat said. "Since I was 15 years old. That was always the plan for me and my dad if the driving side didn't work out.
"The plan is to run a proper team from next year onwards. I'm in the middle of gearing up now so we can start testing drivers in December ahead of the championship next year.
"I think I can offer a lot of advice to young drivers wanting to become a professional racing car driver. I enjoy watching young drivers come through karting and seeing their first day in a Formula Ford. So there are two elements to why I'm doing this.
"The structure I have is that I can run a kart team, but I also own a very good Formula Ford that the right driver could use for their first test before they are passed on to a Formula Ford team like Sonic. Dad and I also own a Carrera Cup car which could give a young driver their first taste of a tin top. So there are a few elements to what I'm trying to do.
"It's not about coming and driving for me, me taking your money, and that's it. It's about me being able to help develop young drivers through what I know and the people I have around me.
"The driver who comes to drive for me gets access to all of that as well."
Percat plans on running as many as 10 junior drivers across various classes, as well as group of seniors to help guide young drivers.
"Really, I want 10 good young drivers that have the dream of trying to get to Supercars or IndyCar or whatever it is," he added.
"The younger that starts the better, so I want to have a few kids in the cadet classes and then into juniors, as the early teenage years are massively important.
"And I still want to have two or three good senior drivers who can help with the craft of karting, who are on top of their game and capable of winning the national championship. They can then offer support back to the cadets and juniors.
"That's the dream and that's the plan."
