Percat signs multi-year BJR deal
Supercars News

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

By:

Supercars race winner Nick Percat will continue to drive for Brad Jones Racing in 2022 and beyond after inking a multi-year contract extension.

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

The 32-year-old has committed his mid-term future to the Albury-based squad, which he first joined back in 2017.

Since then he's won two races and scored four podiums, the most recent a somewhat controversial third place in Darwin just over a week ago.

This new deal formally takes Percat out of the running for Jamie Whincup's Triple Eight seat, which is expected to go to teenager Broc Feeney.

“I’m really excited to continue my journey with Brad [Jones] and the whole team at BJR,” Percat said.

“To get this extension locked in early is really important as I can now put it behind me and focus on the future with the team.

“It’s a very exciting time for the sport over the next 12 months with the introduction of Gen3 and I think I have the right people around me to get great results.

"All the guys and girls work tremendously hard and I’m happy where I am and feel very at home with the team – we’re a family.

“I’m stoked to get this locked in so I can focus on racing. I’m excited to get to Townsville off the back of my podium in Darwin. We had good speed last year where we got a pole position and front row lock out so I’m hoping we can continue that form this year!”

Team owner Jones said that he hopes Percat will see his career out at BJR. 

“I am very excited that Nick and I have agreed to extend his contract with the team, especially as we move forward into this exciting new chapter of motorsport," said Jones.

“Nick has been an integral part of our team over the last 5 years and we are seeing the rewards. I’m looking forward to continuing the success into this next era.

"We have a great relationship on and off-track and strive for the same goals. Nick’s our team leader and means much more to the team than just a driver.

"I’d like to think he would complete his career with BJR.”

