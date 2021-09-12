Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Supercars News

Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell

By:

Nick Percat has dropped a Supercars silly season bombshell by announcing that he'll depart Brad Jones Racing at the end of the current campaign.

Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell

Following fevered speculation in recent weeks, Percat has today confirmed that his five-year stint at BJR will indeed come to an end this season.

That's despite BJR announcing back in late June that Percat had agreed to a multi-year contract extension starting from 2022.

"I will be parting ways Brad Jones Racing at the end of the 2021 Supercars Championship season," said Percat in a statement.

"This has been a difficult decision to make.

"Brad has always backed me and had faith in me to do the job for the team, and I can’t thank him and the whole team at Brad Jones Racing enough for the last five years.

"Together we’ve battled the highs and the lows, added trophies to the cabinet and had plenty of good times. Most importantly I’ve built some very good friendships which I hope will continue on."

Both Walkinshaw Andretti United and Tickford are thought to have enquired about the Percat's services for 2022 and beyond.

However it's WAU that's considered the front-runner to land the four-time race winner, which would give the Holden squad an impressive line-up of Chaz Mostert and Percat.

It's expected Percat will effectively be replaced in the lead BJR role by Andre Heimgartner following the Kiwi's recently-announced split with Kelly Grove Racing.

Bryce Fullwood, who currently drives the second WAU alongside Mostert, has also been strongly linked to a BJR move.

That leaves questions marks over the futures of current BJR drivers Todd Hazelwood and Macauley Jones.

Tickford, meanwhile, looks to have three of its four 2022 drivers sorted. Thomas Randle is locked in, while new deals are expected for both Cam Waters and James Courtney.

Jack Le Brocq, however, is at-risk after a difficult campaign, which, if Percat does sign with WAU, would leave a spot free at the Ford squad.

Fulwood has also been linked to that seat as has Scott Pye, who's yet to publicly recommit to Team 18.

shares
comments
TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

Previous article

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

6 h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash

5 h
Latest news
Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell
SUPC

Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell

11m
TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
SUPC

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

Sep 10, 2021
Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
SUPC

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

Sep 10, 2021
Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled
SUPC

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

Sep 10, 2021
Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Sep 8, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble 00:44
Supercars
Aug 20, 2021

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Supercars

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Trending Today

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for Italian GP F1 incident with Hamilton

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check he was okay after crash

F1 generates more revenue per event than any sport
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 generates more revenue per event than any sport

Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell
Supercars Supercars

Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell
Supercars Supercars

Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled
Supercars Supercars

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.