Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

The four-time Supercars race winner has long been linked to a sensational return to the Walkinshaw fold in place of outgoing WAU driver Bryce Fullwood.

That's now been made official, WAU today confirming that Percat will partner Mostert in an all-star line-up for 2022 and beyond.

Percat has a long history with the Clayton squad, having carried Walkinshaw support back when he was racing Formula Ford in the late 2000s.

He then drove for the team in Super2 in the early 2010s, and took a remarkable Bathurst 1000 win as a rookie alongside Garth Tander for the Walkinshaw-run Holden Racing Team in 2011.

The Tander/Percat Holden Commodore is now owned by WAU part-owner Zak Brown.

In 2014 Percat completed a single full main game season in a fourth Walkinshaw entry before parting ways with the organisation to join LD Motorsport the following year.

He has now been wooed back to Clayton to partner Mostert following his somewhat unexpected split with Brad Jones Racing just weeks after announcing a new deal.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to be joining Walkinshaw Andretti United. Having been with the Walkinshaw family during my junior days in Formula Ford and Super2 this is where I feel at home," said Percat.

“I’ve dreamt of having my name next to the #2 from a very young age and now for it to be reality is amazing. I cannot wait to repay the faith to the team, especially Ryan and Martine [Walkinshaw].

"The Walkinshaw family has been a huge part of my career since 2007.

“Driving alongside Chaz is something I am really looking forward to, he is undoubtedly one of the fastest guys on the grid. We spent a lot of time racing against each other since Formula Ford so now I’m excited to be joining forces with him as we work together to continue the team’s progression to the front of the grid.”

Ryan Walkinshaw added: “It’s fantastic to have Nick back with our team. Nick and my family share a great history together, and I’m excited at the opportunity to add to that going forward.

“We saw what a talent Nick was from a young age, working with him as he climbed the ranks into a main game driver and a Bathurst winner, and now to have him back home is really fitting.

"He’s a fantastic driver, and his performances prove he belongs in the conversation of the top drivers in the category."

The Percat deal marks a straight swap with Fullwood, who is headed to BJR for the 2022 season.

With Matt Stone Racing having announced its completed line-up earlier today, Jack Le Brocq to join Todd Hazelwood, the 2022 grid is now effectively locked in.

Two of the three spots yet to be made official are at BJR, although Macauley Jones and Jack Smith are expected to partner newcomers Andre Heimgartner and Jack Smith.

The other is at Kelly Grove Racing, which is waiting on a Superlicence exemption for Kiwi teenager Matt Payne.

The 2022 Supercars drivers

Blanchard Racing Team

Tim Slade

Tickford Racing

Cameron Waters

James Courtney

Jake Kostecki

Thomas Randle

Dick Johnson Racing

Anton De Pasquale

Will Davison

Kelly Grove Racing

David Reynolds

Matt Payne*

Brad Jones Racing

Andre Heimgartner

Bryce Fullwood

Macauley Jones*

Jack Smith*

Erebus Motorsport

Will Brown

Brodie Kostecki

Team 18

Mark Winterbottom

Scott Pye

Team Sydney

Fabian Coulthard

Garry Jacobson

Walkinshaw Andretti United

Chaz Mostert

Nick Percat

Matt Stone Racing

Todd Hazelwood

Jack Le Brocq

Triple Eight Race Engineering

Broc Feeney

Shane van Gisbergen

*TBC