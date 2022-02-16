Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal
Supercars News

Percat's Walkinshaw Holden unveiled

Nick Percat will carry backing from NTI for his return to the Walkinshaw Andretti United fold in 2022.

Percat's Walkinshaw Holden unveiled
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The race winner returns to his Supercars roots this season with a sensational return to WAU, the same team that he debuted with back in 2014.

He'll be paired with Chaz Mostert in what is one of the most anticipated line-ups heading into the new campaign.

The covers have now come off Percat's car ahead of the season, with primary backing set to come from long-time Walkinshaw partner Mobil 1 and NTI.

The latter is set to continue its significant investment in Supercars, with sub-brand Truck Assist backing both Matt Stone Racing entries.

The unveiling of Percat's car also confirms that Supercheap Auto has returned to WAU as a sponsor this season.

“To see the Mobil 1 NTI Racing car in the flesh, I think it looks absolutely amazing, and it all feels very real now," said Percat.

“I’ve had some pretty cool history with Mobil 1 last time I was here, so it’s great to be representing them again, and then to have NTI step up as well with the team and show their support in me and the team is really cool.

"It's fantastic to see such a strong show of support from the entire partner group, the family type atmosphere from the top down is something that was really obvious from the moment I walked back through the doors."

Percat will sample the WAU Holden for the first time at Winton next Tuesday.

“I can’t wait for that first test day," he said.

"It’s going to be really important as a team to get to know each other better and start to gel. Everything to this point has been great, so I just can’t wait to put the helmet on and roll out there.”

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart added: “We are rapt to reveal the Mobil 1 NTI Racing #2, we think it’s a seriously good-looking race car.

“It wouldn’t feel right to not have Mobil 1 on the bonnet, and to have NTI join them as a co-naming rights partner is fantastic, and we can’t thank them enough for their increased support for the 2022 season.

"Both are amazing companies who we are proud to represent.

“The support of our entire partner group has been incredible, we’ve got a lot of familiar brands on our car who we share great history with, which we are really thankful for, while also welcoming new partners to the fold this year.

“I’m really excited to see what Nick can achieve this season. He’s fitted in seamlessly around here, so it’ll be nice to get on track and get the year underway.”

Mostert's livery will be unveiled tomorrow.

shares
comments
TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal
Previous article

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal
Supercars

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal

Supercars to open Melbourne office
Supercars

Supercars to open Melbourne office

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Nick Percat More from
Nick Percat
Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years
Supercars

Walkinshaw, Mobil 1 deal to hit 30 years

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Video Inside
Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Sponsorship shake-up for Supercars teams
Supercars

Sponsorship shake-up for Supercars teams

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short
Supercars

WAU cuts Holdsworth contract short

Mostert adds condition to Monza offer Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Mostert adds condition to Monza offer

Latest news

Percat's Walkinshaw Holden unveiled
Supercars Supercars

Percat's Walkinshaw Holden unveiled

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal

Supercars to open Melbourne office
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to open Melbourne office

Team 18 splits with team manager
Supercars Supercars

Team 18 splits with team manager

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.