Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin
Supercars News

Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday

By:

Larry Perkins and John Bowe were among a number of motorsport personalities to feature in the Queen's Birthday honours in Australia.

Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday

The two racing legends were appointed members of the Order of Australia, Bowe for 'significant service to motorsport as a touring car driver' and Perkins for 'significant service to motorsport as a touring car driver and team owner'.

Bowe is a two-time Bathurst 1000 winner and also has two Australian Drivers' Championship and an Australian Touring Car Championship to his name.

Perkins, meanwhile, raced in Formula 1 before enjoying a long career in Supercars that yielded six Bathurst 1000 crowns.

They were joined on the AM list by former Supercars boss Tony Cochrane, his honour coming thanks to his 'significant service to sports administration, and to entertainment production'.

Australian Grand Prix event director Trent Smyth was also on the list of AM recipients through his 'significant service to international relations, to motorsport, and to business', as was Motorsport Australia's President of Honour Andrew Papadopoulos for his 'significant service to motorsport, and to driver safety and education'.

“To be recognised for this award by my peers for doing something that I love is truly an honour and I am grateful to every single person who helped me with my involvement for all these years,” Papadopoulos said.  “I have always had a passion for motorsport and you don’t do this sort of thing to get accolades or awards, you do it because it’s important to you. To be successfully nominated for an award like this is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.

“I am proud of many of my achievements in motorsport – but if I were to pick a couple of highlights, I think playing a role in the current crop of Australian international stars like Daniel Ricciardo and improving the sport’s safety measures would have to be right up there."

Motorsport safety advocate Dr Michael Henderson was appointed an officer of the Order of Australia for 'distinguished service to motor vehicle and motorsport safety, and to the prevention of road trauma.'

“I am very pleased that both Andrew and Dr Henderson have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List as they have been critical in helping motorsport get to where it is today,” said Motorsport Australia President Andrew Fraser. 
“Motorsport Australia has grown to be a globally recognised leader in motorsport under Andrew’s leadership, and his passion for motorsport has seen him rise to a significant position within the FIA, particularly in the area of ASN Development.

“His commitment to driver development is particularly noteworthy and it is no accident that there are so many young and talented Australian racers competing in the world today. 
“Dr Henderson established a worldwide reputation for excellence in safety, and for more than 50 years he has had an internationally recognised pre-eminent role in the area of motor vehicle safety research. While difficult to quantify, his contribution towards the reduction in trauma and death on both the road and the race track has been very significant.

“These gentlemen are worthy recipients of this award and everyone at Motorsport Australia is extremely proud of their achievements.”

shares
comments
Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Previous article

Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson holds off Keselowski for $1 million All-Star win

4h
2
Supercars

Prodrive Racing confirms Dunlop Series line-up

3
Grand-Am

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign

4
General

Xtrac offers five new gearboxes

5
Formula 1

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury

Latest news
Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday
SUPC

Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday

5m
Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin
SUPC

Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

7h
Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid
SUPC

Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid

Jun 11, 2021
Mustang, ZB Super2 move pushed back
SUPC

Mustang, ZB Super2 move pushed back

Jun 11, 2021
Davison: Dick Johnson Racing getting stronger
SUPC

Davison: Dick Johnson Racing getting stronger

Jun 11, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars wants to end in-season development 00:33
Supercars
Jun 11, 2021

Supercars wants to end in-season development

Supercars: Murphy set for Bathurst wildcard entry 00:41
Supercars
Jun 8, 2021

Supercars: Murphy set for Bathurst wildcard entry

Supercars: Fans vote against paddle shift 00:42
Supercars
Jun 4, 2021

Supercars: Fans vote against paddle shift

Supercars: Erebus teases 2022 Camaro 00:38
Supercars
Jun 3, 2021

Supercars: Erebus teases 2022 Camaro

Supercars outlines new Gen3 timeline 04:56
Supercars
Jun 2, 2021

Supercars outlines new Gen3 timeline

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Spectator killed at Finke Desert Race Finke Desert Race
Offroad

Spectator killed at Finke Desert Race

Emergency services called to Finke incident
Offroad

Emergency services called to Finke incident

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

More from
Larry Perkins
Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
Supercars

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

Kelly to run stunning Perkins tribute at Bathurst
Supercars

Kelly to run stunning Perkins tribute at Bathurst

Bathurst legend makes historic outback discovery
Supercars

Bathurst legend makes historic outback discovery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

Kyle Larson holds off Keselowski for $1 million All-Star win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson holds off Keselowski for $1 million All-Star win

Prodrive Racing confirms Dunlop Series line-up
Supercars Supercars

Prodrive Racing confirms Dunlop Series line-up

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign
Grand-Am Grand-Am

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign

Xtrac offers five new gearboxes
General General

Xtrac offers five new gearboxes

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury
Formula 1 Formula 1

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury

Latest news

Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday
Supercars Supercars

Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday

Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin
Supercars Supercars

Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid
Supercars Supercars

Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid

Mustang, ZB Super2 move pushed back
Supercars Supercars

Mustang, ZB Super2 move pushed back

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.