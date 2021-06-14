Perkins and Bowe honoured on Queen's Birthday

The two racing legends were appointed members of the Order of Australia, Bowe for 'significant service to motorsport as a touring car driver' and Perkins for 'significant service to motorsport as a touring car driver and team owner'.

Bowe is a two-time Bathurst 1000 winner and also has two Australian Drivers' Championship and an Australian Touring Car Championship to his name.

Perkins, meanwhile, raced in Formula 1 before enjoying a long career in Supercars that yielded six Bathurst 1000 crowns.

They were joined on the AM list by former Supercars boss Tony Cochrane, his honour coming thanks to his 'significant service to sports administration, and to entertainment production'.

Australian Grand Prix event director Trent Smyth was also on the list of AM recipients through his 'significant service to international relations, to motorsport, and to business', as was Motorsport Australia's President of Honour Andrew Papadopoulos for his 'significant service to motorsport, and to driver safety and education'.

“To be recognised for this award by my peers for doing something that I love is truly an honour and I am grateful to every single person who helped me with my involvement for all these years,” Papadopoulos said. “I have always had a passion for motorsport and you don’t do this sort of thing to get accolades or awards, you do it because it’s important to you. To be successfully nominated for an award like this is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.

“I am proud of many of my achievements in motorsport – but if I were to pick a couple of highlights, I think playing a role in the current crop of Australian international stars like Daniel Ricciardo and improving the sport’s safety measures would have to be right up there."

Motorsport safety advocate Dr Michael Henderson was appointed an officer of the Order of Australia for 'distinguished service to motor vehicle and motorsport safety, and to the prevention of road trauma.'

“I am very pleased that both Andrew and Dr Henderson have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List as they have been critical in helping motorsport get to where it is today,” said Motorsport Australia President Andrew Fraser.

“Motorsport Australia has grown to be a globally recognised leader in motorsport under Andrew’s leadership, and his passion for motorsport has seen him rise to a significant position within the FIA, particularly in the area of ASN Development.

“His commitment to driver development is particularly noteworthy and it is no accident that there are so many young and talented Australian racers competing in the world today.

“Dr Henderson established a worldwide reputation for excellence in safety, and for more than 50 years he has had an internationally recognised pre-eminent role in the area of motor vehicle safety research. While difficult to quantify, his contribution towards the reduction in trauma and death on both the road and the race track has been very significant.

“These gentlemen are worthy recipients of this award and everyone at Motorsport Australia is extremely proud of their achievements.”