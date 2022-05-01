Perth Supercars: Davison, van Gisbergen share poles

Listen to this article

It was Davison who triumphed in the first session, the Dick Johnson Racing driver going quickest on his first proper run with a 53.7809s.

He then lowered that to a 53.629s to seal his fourth pole of the 2022 campaign ahead of a pair of Tickford Mustangs led by Cam Waters.

Jake Kostecki, meanwhile, was the surprise of the session as he took a career-best qualifying result of third.

His cousin Brodie Kostecki was fourth fastest for Erebus Motorsport ahead of Anton De Pasquale, Will Brown, Todd Hazelwood, David Reynolds, James Courtney and Andre Heimgartner.

Van Gisbergen will start today's first race in 11th after being baulked by Mark Winterbottom on his final run.

Winterbottom actually held up both Triple Eight cars in one go, Broc Feeney ending up 12th after stumbling over the Team 18 Holden just seconds before van Gisbergen.

The 2015 series champion was slapped with a three-spot grid penalty for his troubles which will put him at the back of the grid.

Van Gisbergen hit back in the second session by taking his second pole of the 2022 season.

That came courtesy of a 53.463s set midway through the session, although the Kiwi was worried it wouldn't be enough after running wide at Turn 6.

"It's a nice surprise," said van Gisbergen. "I went off the track at Turn 6 and thought I'd wrecked it. I was still angry at Winterbottom for stuffing me in the first one. But that's awesome, thanks to the team.

"The first race will be tough today, hopefully pass some people and put on a show. And see how we go in the last one."

Davison qualified second for the final race, the margin to van Gisbergen just 0.05s, while De Pasquale and Reynolds will share the second row.

Feeney was impressive on his way to sixth on the grid ahead of Waters, Brown and Courtney.

Jake Kostecki capped off his solid morning with ninth followed by Andre Heimgartner, who ran early in the session.

Walkinshaw Andretti United's woes continued with neither driver in the Top 20 in either of the two sessions.

In fact Nick Percat was slowest in both sessions, although his case in the first wasn't helped when he had a run-in with Bryce Fullwood on his warm-up lap that required a new steering arm.

Chaz Mostert, meanwhile, was 21st in the first session before slumping to 24th in the second as the WAU anchored the field.

Qualifying for Race 2





Qualifying for Race 3