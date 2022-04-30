Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Wanneroo Raceway Qualifying report

Perth Supercars: De Pasquale storms to pole

Anton De Pasquale gapped the field by a tenth to grab pole for tonight's opening race of the Perth SuperNight.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The margin, relatively comfortable on the tight Wanneroo layout, came courtesy of a single flying lap in the third segment of qualifying.

Having cruised through the first two segments, the Dick Johnson Racing driver nailed his sole final run to clear Cam Waters and Shane van Gisbergen for pole.

"I was pushing quite hard there," he said. "It's so tight here so it's a fine line between making a mistake and putting a good lap together.

"We'll try and convert tonight. We've been close but haven't quite got [a win this season] yet. We like racing at night so it should be fun."

Brodie Kostecki was fourth fastest in his Erebus Holden ahead of David Reynolds and James Courtney.

Andre Heimgartner led the way for Brad Jones Racing in seventh ahead of rookies Broc Feeney and Thomas Randle.

Will Brown rounded out the Top 10, the Erebus driver running early in Q3 before sitting out the remainder of the segment.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the second segment of qualifying was that practice pacesetter Will Davison failed to make it through. Having tried to get through on old rubber, the DJR driver could only manage 12th on the grid.

Meanwhile it was a shocking session for Walkinshaw Andretti United, with neither of its cars making it out of Q1.

Chaz Mostert, a two-time race winner last time out at Albert Park, was only good enough for 23rd in the first segment of qualifying.

His teammate Nick Percat fared even worse and will start tonight's race from the very back of the grid.

