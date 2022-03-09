Perth Supercars round definitely going ahead

Listen to this article

There have been lingering question marks over the Perth event due to the WA government's tough stance on its borders amid the pandemic.

Plans to race at Wanneroo Raceway, a traditional Supercars host, in 2020 and 2021 were scuppered by the state's infamous hard border, which until several days ago had the state cut off from the rest of Australia.

Even earlier this year there was a delay to the border opening, which led to suggestions the event could still be in doubt.

Even with the border open, there is currently a crowd cap at events as the state faces the peak of its Omicron wave.

However the government announcement makes no reference of limited tickets, suggesting the restrictions may be lifted before the April 30-May 1 event.

“We are delighted to welcome the Supercars back to WA for what is sure to be an exciting, adrenalin-filled spectacle," said WA's tourism minister Roger Cook.

“Being able to host national drawcard events like this is a great step forward to rebuilding our tourism industry and reconnecting us with the rest of the country.

“This event will be a welcome boost for our events calendar, with fans guaranteed to get a buzz watching the supercars under lights at Wanneroo in April.

“I encourage people to book their Supercars tickets and stay longer in our state to discover more exciting WA experiences while they’re here.”

The Supercars field features two West Aussie drivers – cousins Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport) and Jake Kostecki (Tickford Racing).