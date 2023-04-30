Perth Supercars: Sunday poles for Brown, Feeney

Brown topped a hectic opening session to take pole for today's first of two sprint races.

Chaz Mostert and Anton De Pasquale led the way in the early part of the session, before Shane van Gisbergen jumped to the top on the second lap of his second run with a 54.438s.

He was quickly shuffled back by a number of fast Fords, though, with David Reynolds leading the way from De Pasquale and James Courtney.

The two Erebus Camaros then spoilt the Blue Oval party right at the flag, Brown the best of them as he grabbed pole with a 54.245s, while Brodie Kostecki dropped into fourth, behind Reynolds and De Pasquale.

“It shows how bad I drove yesterday, doesn’t it?," said Brown.

"Obviously the car is pretty good. It just lit up then and to get pole is bloody awesome after yesterday. We had a tough day, I stuffed up at the Grand Prix but to get pole, hopefully we can convert it later today.

"It’s just awesome, the cars are fast and hoping for a good race this arvo.”

Courtney, Mostert, Will Davison and Matt Payne were next, van Gisbergen left down in 10th thanks to those late improvements elsewhere.

Feeney was just 21st fastest in the first session after spearing off on his critical lap, but he hit back in fine style in the second to take the race 3 pole.

Kostecki, Tim Slade and Reynolds all enjoyed spells at the top in he second 15-minute hit-out, only for Feeney to post the fastest lap of the weekend, a 54.182s, with six minutes to go.

He then jumped out of the car and watched on as everyone failed to run down his time in the closing minutes.

"I was pretty pumped with that one," said Feeney. "I was pretty pissed with the one before it, I think I was on for top three and speared off in the last corner, but I thought I executed that pretty well.

"I was pretty pumped when I saw the time and another pole, hopefully we can convert again today.”

The closest anyone got was Kostecki who fell eight-hundredths short if Feeney to secure an outside front row start.

Brown was another late improver to end to end up third ahead of Reynolds, Davison, Slade and Mostert.

Thomas Randle led the way for Tickford in eighth while Cam Waters, who was just 15th in the first session, was ninth in the second.

Nick Percat founded out the top 10 while van Gisbergen was a lowly 21st.

The first race of the day kicks off at 11:45am local time.